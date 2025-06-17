Fisher Wins Re-Election – Increases Vote by 30% from May

Greg Ritchie

CROCKETT – Crockett residents who expected a closer election were disappointed Saturday, June 7 as the results from the city’s mayoral election were clear — as incumbent Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher won the runoff election, carrying 68% of the total votes cast.

The runoff came after no clear winner emerged from the regular elections held in early May. At that time, Fisher was just shy of the 50% plus one vote needed, taking 49.4%, or 531 votes. Of her two challengers, Jessica James would concede defeat, after carrying 208 votes, with local businesswoman Joni Clonts qualifying for the runoff with 335 votes, or 31%.

The two ladies were busy, but it was mostly their supporters who made sure social media was red hot, touting one or the other in many posts. Speculation about how the runoff would turn out proved to be unpredictable, since turnout and the votes cast for James would play a crucial role.

While most of James’ votes were expected to go to Fisher, Clonts had an ace up her sleeve, according to unofficial comments residents shared with The Messenger. Some voters had opted for Fisher, but in a two-way matchup, were open to Clonts. Small town elections often do hang on turnout, with the difference of very few turning elections one way or the other.

The votes still need to be officially canvassed and declared official, probably at a city council meeting next Monday, although as of press time, no meeting had yet been formally set. Digging into the numbers, unlikely to change, revealed the strength of Fisher’s support and the tough time opponents have found the last two cycles trying to unseat her.

Fisher picked up 138 votes from the May election, less than voted for James. Still a remarkable performance, given runoff elections often have lower turnout, since other races are not on the ballot. Fisher finished with 669 votes — about 30% higher than her May showing.

Clonts suffered from a low turnout, which can never really be explained, finishing the contest with 320 votes, or 31%. This was a loss of 15 votes, or about a 5% loss.

Many voters privately told The Messenger they could not find a compelling reason to vote Fisher out, with the city seeming to them to be on the right track. Some residents questioned why Fisher had not handled CEIDC (Crockett Economic and Industrial Development Corporation) more aggressively, although Fisher did cast tie-breaking votes on several occasions, keeping the pressure on the now-defunct project.

Some worried about the city’s debt and financial health, while others argued the infrastructure in the city is getting better, and the city’s books are healthy, thanks in large part to state and federal grants which help pay for improvements around the city.

Either way, Fisher is set to be sworn in for another two years on the job. As she recently told The Messenger, she felt strong public support and was ready to continue in the city’s top position.

“I think they’ll see I’m equipped for the job. I bring the skills, expertise, and personality it takes to lead. I have trust in the Lord He will see me through,” Fisher said.

