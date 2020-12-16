Lady Indians Topple Sandiettes

Douglass 87 Grapeland 35

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – Sometimes you just have one of those games where nothing drops. Such was the case on Saturday afternoon for the Grapeland Sandiettes. Having dropped a game to the Tenaha Lady Tigers 58-39 the night before, the Sandiettes were back on the court to welcome the Class 2A #4 ranked Douglass Lady Indians to town for a weekend matinee.

Just like the night before, the Sandiettes took an early lead but by the second quarter, it looked as if fatigue had caught up to Grapeland as they took their lumps in an 87-35 loss.

The Sandiettes opened the game strong as Cheney Boyd poured in nine first quarter points to pace the Sandiettes. Lila Munoz dropped in six while Teira Jones and Christi Shepherd both had two as Grapeland took an early 19-16 lead.

The Lady Indians were led by Mariah Neal with 10 first quarter points while Josie Watson added four and A. Neal had two.

Douglass came out firing in the second quarter and opened up a 12-point lead by the end of the period. M. Neal worked her way inside for 11 points while A. Neal netted five. Watson and Madison Freeman both connected from three-point range to help give the Lady Indians a 38-26 lead at the break.

Jones scored all seven points for Grapeland in the second period of play.

The second half was all Douglass as they outscored Grapeland 49-9. The Lady Indians erupted in the third quarter for 32 points, led by M. Neal with 15. A. Neal added six, Watson and Abigail Richardson both had four while Faith Wilcox closed out the Lady Indians’ scoring with three.

Grapeland scored a meager three points in the third on two from Watson and one of two from the line by Kyelan Beazley as the Sandiettes were left looking up at a 70-29 deficit.

The fourth quarter wasn’t much better for Grapeland as they only managed six points on four from Shepherd and two from Watson.

On the other side of the court, Douglass continued to pour it on. M. Neal added another eight to her total while Watson added five. A. Neal and Kirsten Crump both added a basket to close out the Lady Indians 87-35 win.

On the game, Douglass was led in scoring by Mariah Neal with 44 points. Josie Watson and A. Neal were both in double figures with 16 and 15, respectively. Abigail Richardson had four, Madison Freeman and Faith Wilcox both had three while Kirsten Crump had a bucket to round out the Lady Indians’ point production.

The Sandiettes were led by Cheney Boyd and Teira Jones with nine points apiece. Lila Munoz and Christi Shepherd both had six, Mary Jane Watson added four and Kyelan Beazley had one to close out the Sandiettes’ scoring on the game.

