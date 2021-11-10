Lions’ Peace Poster Award Winners Announced

Grapeland Noon Lions Sandy Woolsey and Martha Childress with Peace Poster winners Kathleen Fajardo, Ja’Sharia Lockhart, Raynia McCardell, and First Place winner Cooper LeBlanc.

By Jason Jones

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Noon Lions Club went back to school on Monday morning, November 8 as they visited Grapeland Junior High to announce the local winners of the organization’s “Peace Poster” contest.

According to the Lions Clubs International website, “For over three decades, Lions clubs around the globe have been sponsoring a very special art contest in schools and youth groups. Creating peace posters gives children everywhere the chance to express their visions of peace and inspire the world through art and creativity.”

Students ages 11, 12 or 13 as of November 15 are eligible to participate in the International Peace Poster contest. This year’s theme is “We Are All Connected.”

The Grapeland Jr. High School winners of this year’s Lions Club peace poster contest were announced at a brief assembly at the GISD Library. Past President Martha Childress and Member Sandy Woolsey represented the Lions during the ceremony and presented the winners with their prizes. The local winners receive $100, $75, and $50. The first-place winner will also advance to the district contest and can earn a spot to compete in the international contest. The winner of the international contest receives $5,000 – plus an international trip to collect their prize.

The First Place Peace Poster winner was Cooper LeBlanc. Second place was awarded to Raynia McCardell and third place went to Kathleen Fajardo. Honorable Mention went to Ja’Sharia Lockhart and Jenny Hargrove.

