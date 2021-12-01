Palestine Christmas Parade Set for Saturday

Theme to Feature Christmas Movies

By Jason Jones

Messenger Reporter

PALESTINE – Palestine’s nighttime extravaganza, the annual Christmas Parade, will fill the air with colorful lights, beautiful floats and kid-like excitement for everyone. The courthouse Christmas tree will be lit at 7:00 pm to start the parade, and the spectacle of lights will fill the downtown streets.

Following the parade, everyone is invited to the Rotary Park Gazebo at 400 W. Main St to visit Santa and tell him all about what you would love to see under the Christmas tree.



This year’s parade theme will feature Christmas movies. Examples include “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Elf,” “Home Alone,” “White Christmas,” and even non-traditional films like “Die Hard.” The possibilities are endless. The Chamber notes, however, that there are to be no life-sized Santa’s on any float. Feel free to use your creativity to exclude that element.

Palestine, as was the case with many communities across the nation, felt the hardship of the COVID pandemic in 2020. Last year’s traditional parade was cancelled, but thanks to several downtown business owners, a parade was organized for local families who chose to attend. While the event was not officially sanctioned or sponsored, it was an uplifting effort that was well-received by the community.

For 2021, however, it’s back to business as usual, and East Texas is very much looking forward to a return to normal with the highly-anticipated lighted celebration of Christmas.



Check-in for parade participants will be at the corner of Church and Crawford beginning at 6:00 p.m. and the parade will start at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 4. Register your float now at https://www.visitpalestine.com/f/77

For more information on this and many other events visit www.visitpalestine.com or call (903) 723.3014 or (800) 659.3484

Jason Jones may be reached via email at jjones@messenger-news.com