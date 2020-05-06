Take Time to Thank a Teacher

National Teacher Appreciation Week May 4 – May 8

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – Think back to when you were in school. While you may not have liked all of them, there was always that one teacher who stood out. The teacher may have taken the time to listen to you or they may have peaked your interest in a certain subject.

Or perhaps, they just made learning fun. It may have been an English, history, math or science teacher. It could have been a coach, an FFA Advisor or a band director.

Regardless of who it might have been, if you stop to think about it, one of those teachers probably inspired you to go to college or to pursue a career in a certain field.

During a typical school year, teachers go above and beyond to try to educate their students. This year, however, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers across the country have been presented with challenges they never faced nor anticipated.

True to form, teachers rose to the occasion and answered the bell. They came up with new ways to continue providing instruction to their students. Educational packets were developed and teachers embraced on-line learning.

Teacher Appreciation Week began on Monday, May 4 and runs through Friday May 8. Now, more than ever, would be a good time to say thank you to those education professionals who – through their efforts – have tried to maintain some sense of normalcy in a world turned upside down.

Since 1984, the National Parent Teacher Association (PTA) has designated one week in May as a special time to honor the men and women who lend their passion and skills to educating our children.

According to the National PTA website, “Teachers change the lives of millions of children every day—their immense work and impact moves us beyond words. And with the abrupt end to the physical school year, our teachers have done even more to continue education with virtual classrooms and learning at home lessons. All to ensure every student has the tools they need to reach their full potential.”

In addition, the website stated, “It’s in these challenging times that we truly recognize and appreciate how our nation’s educators play such a pivotal role in our children’s lives—inspiring a lifelong love of learning and discovery and making a difference in their well-being and long-term success.”

This will sound cliché, but whether you’re a student, former student or the parent of a student – if you can read this – thank a teacher.

