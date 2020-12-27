Court Says Farewell to Commissioner, Sheriff

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Commissioners Court met for the final time before the start of the New Year and as they finished up the calendar year’s business, the court paused to wish two members of the Houston County leadership team a fond farewell.

During the departmental reports portion of the meeting, Houston County Judge Jim Lovell took a moment to recognize the departures of Precinct Three County Commissioner Pat Perry and Houston County Sheriff Justin Killough.

“I would like to say that this being Commissioner Perry’s final court as Commissioner of Precinct Three, that it has been a pleasure to serve on this court and to make a dear friend. We are going to miss you Pat. We wish you the best in all your endeavors going forward. Thank you for all the service you have been to Houston County,” the judge said.

“Y’all are going to make me cry,” Perry said with a hitch in his voice. “It has been a pleasure working with all of you.”

Precinct Two Commissioner Willie Kitchen added, “I have served with Pat longer than the four of you and we have had some wonderful times together and we have had some times where we disagreed. But, I am proud to say we remained friends during all of this. I consider pat a lifelong friend, as well. I must say it has been an honor and a privilege to serve with you. You are true gentleman and I pray that you will have a long life ahead of you full of good health and you will enjoy the grandkids.”

Sheriff Justin Killough was also recognized by Judge Lovell.

“Sheriff, this is your last Commissioners Court to attend as sheriff. I would like to thank you for stepping in and I would like to thank you for the great job you have done since you have been sheriff of Houston County. Thank you very much,” he said.

“Thank you, Judge,” Killough replied. “It has been an honor to work with each and every one of y’all. I appreciate y’all giving me the opportunity to do this.”

Lovell went on to say, “You didn’t just fill-in, sheriff. You really took over and you did a great job. Thank you very much and it has been an honor to serve Houston County alongside you.”

In other matters brought before the court:

A donation of 1,950 yards salvage road base from John W. Vickers for Precinct Two was accepted by the court.

A contract between the county and Archie David Spinks to provide an undetermined amount of iron ore gravel at $2 per yard was approved.

The court approved accepting surplus materials – pertaining to 1,095 yards of recycled asphalt material pavement (RAP) – from TX DOT. The RAP will be distributed equally between precincts.

A contract with iDocket Professional Services to accept e-recording applications, documents and money was approved by the court.

Three railroad tank cars in Precinct Three were designated as surplus and the sale of the tank cars to Trinity County was authorized by the commissioners.

A premises use permit for use of Houston County Courthouse lawn by the Family Crisis Center of East Texas was approved by the court.

