It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Margaret Muenker Maxwell, known as “Tat” to friends and family, a devoted mother, grandmother, teacher, and friend, who left us peacefully on April 27, 2025, at the age of 83. Born on September 18, 1941, in Kerrville, Texas, Tat attended the public schools in Lovelady, helping her parents at Muenker’s grocery store and honing her competitive streak playing high school basketball. She graduated from Lovelady High School and married Lovelady native William Earl Maxwell shortly thereafter. They began their young family in Lovelady before moving to Huntsville and then to San Antonio, where Tat resided most of her life. Though this relationship wasn’t permanent, they had three children together and remained friends throughout.

Tat dedicated her life to education and family. After earning her degree in Education from Trinity University in San Antonio, she taught school and attended graduate school at night, ultimately obtaining her master’s degree. While raising three children, she continued her remarkable teaching career that spanned more than three decades, including two years at Lovelady High School teaching reading and journalism. Her passion was Texas history and making it come alive for her students. She authored the book “Let’s Visit Texas Missions,” published in 1998, that can be found in school libraries across the state.

While she touched countless lives through teaching, Tat’s greatest pleasures in life were her family and friends. She was a loving and supportive mother to her three children and a cherished “Maggie” to her four grandchildren. Family was the heart of Tat’s world — she delighted in hosting family gatherings for any occasion and always cooked the family favorites, like her famous pumpkin cake.

She was a competitive game player with her grandchildren – Maggie would not give an inch in Phase 10, Monopoly, or Scrabble – and this competitive spirit extended to neighborhood Bunco with friends. She enjoyed traveling, genealogy, painting stepping stones, jigsaw puzzles, and roller coasters! Everyone loved her company and her kind, happy, cheerful and caring demeanor.

Outside of teaching and family, for her entire life Tat was active in the Baptist church, first in Lovelady and later in San Antonio.

She grew up across the street from Lovelady First Baptist church, where her grandfather, Thomas Nelms Mainer, had once been a pastor and where her mother, Margaret Muenker, was the church pianist for many years.

Tat’s legacy lives on in the countless lives she influenced, in the classroom, her community, her church, and at home. She will be remembered for her compassion, her commitment to service, and the unconditional love she gave so freely.

Tat is survived by her three children, Gina Maxwell Ulbert (Kevin) and Robert Maxwell of San Antonio, and Bill Maxwell of Houston; grandchildren Maxwell Ulbert and Maeve Ulbert of San Antonio, and John Maxwell and Jamie Maxwell of Houston; and a wide circle of extended family and friends, including her lifelong friend, Linda Driskell Butler of Dickinson.

Graveside services for Margaret Muenker Maxwell will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 3, 2025 at Lovelady Evergreen Cemetery in Lovelady, Texas. After the service, those attending are welcome to join in for a reception at the Lovelady First Baptist Church in the Family Life Center.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Tat’s honor to the Lovelady High School library at P.O. Box 280, Lovelady, Texas 75835, supporting her life’s work of nurturing and empowering young minds.

