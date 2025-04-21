Grapeland Election Forum April 26

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – The Messenger was contacted by Henry Haws, who has been reshaping the Grapeland Senior Citizens’ Center, to ask what plans we had to organize a forum for the upcoming Grapeland Independent School District (GISD) and Grapeland city council races. We had to admit this year is speeding by far too quickly and there were no plans, but work began to put together such an event, in order for Grapeland’s citizens to meet the candidates and hear their views on city and school issues.

This reporter was able to contact many (but not all) of the candidates in preparation for the event, but will be reaching out to all of the candidates in the next few days. With early voting set to begin April 22, the forum will come Saturday, April 26 at the Grapeland Senior Citizens’ Center, located at 112 Church St., beginning at 6 p.m.

We are still working on the details, but the evening will begin with the two races for GISD, then to the nine candidates vying for the three open positions on city council. You can be forgiven for not realizing there is an election coming up, since this year has seen few of the traditional yard signs and campaign materials as in previous years. The sheer number of candidates promises a good turn out, as their views on what is best for Grapeland’s future.

Interest is high in this year’s races as Grapeland is at a crossroads in many aspects. The Peanut Festival needs young people to get and stay more involved. The Grapeland Chamber of Commerce needs more businesses to come to the city and once here, to play a bigger role. The school will need to expand soon, and community support will be key. There are law enforcement issues and the police and fire departments need to all be on the same page. These are just some of the issues facing whomever the eventual winners will be.

In the city of Grapeland, there are a number of candidates vying for the three open positions on city council: incumbent Phillip ‘Greg’ Vaden, Bobbie Jo Woody, Charles Hart, Mitchel Woody, Bailis Dailey, Sherrell McCoy, Vickie Shorts, Kimberly Danielle Tarver and Jerry Miller.

In the races for Grapeland Independent School District (GISD), Position Six incumbent Stephen Chance Huff will be challenged by Brandon Bridges, while in Position Seven, incumbent Timothy Howard, Sr. will face challenger Ashley Owens.

These forums feature questions prepared in advance, but we would like to hear from you if there are other issues we should have the candidates discuss. Please let us know by email if there is a question we should consider asking.

Early voting is set to begin Tuesday, April 22 at the GISD administration office and city hall, but if you haven’t yet made up your mind, we invite you to join us at the candidate forum where you can see the candidates in action and help to make the best choice for Grapeland.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]