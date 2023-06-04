Crockett PD Looking for Suspects

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Crockett Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help to catch a couple of suspected criminals caught on security tape stealing from a local business. CPD posted the following notice on social media:

“On Wednesday, May 31, CPD officers responded to United Ag Equipment regarding a burglary that occurred sometime prior to opening. Officers found the side glass door had been shattered and six commercial ‘Stihl’ chainsaws had been stolen. Officers were able to obtain video footage from a nearby business and discovered around 7:20 p.m. on May 30, two male subjects driving a newer model Mercedes SUV parked behind Aaron’s and walked next door and burglarized the tractor dealership. Additionally, from the video footage there appears to be a female passenger inside the vehicle. If anyone recognizes the vehicle or can identify any of the involved parties, they are urged to contact CPD at (936)544-2021 or Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers at (936)639-TIPS.

