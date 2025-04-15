Sheriff Releases Activity Report for March

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) released its monthly activity report for March, offering a detailed look at operations ranging from patrol calls to courthouse security—a move Sheriff Zak Benge says reflects his commitment to transparency in the department.

Benge, who was elected in November 2024, pledged during his campaign to increase openness with the public. The March activity report marks a continuation of that effort.

The office was rocked last month by a shooting in the parking lot. While no one was injured and the suspect was immediately taken into custody, the incident forced Benge to take a new look at both the security of the premises and other policies. The suspect in the case was remanded to federal custody where he faces a number of charges.

HCSO deputies recently attended a six-hour certification course in the use of tasers provided by Crockett Police Department. These tasers were donated Splendora ISD, with help from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in February. The tasers will give deputies another less-than-lethal option for use in their daily patrols.

“We are continuing to track our numbers more accurately and hope that this information is found to be useful by the public,” Benge said in the report. “I am proud of the amount of work our jailers, deputies and administration staff are putting in on a daily basis. We are busy and the days go fast, but as always, our doors are open to visit with members of the public if you need us.”

Patrol Division

The patrol division handled a total of 647 calls and filed 62 reports. Deputies made 36 arrests and conducted 184 traffic stops, resulting in 15 citations and 88 warnings. They also performed 166 building checks and 15 school checks, while making 187 citizen contacts. Deputies patrolled a total of 15,230 miles during the month. Animal and stray calls totaled 59, while deputy transports numbered 12, covering 1,726 miles.

Dispatch and 911

The dispatch center handled a total of 2,214 calls in March, including 950 emergency 911 calls.

Transport

The transport division completed 34 transports, covering 6,156 miles.

Courthouse Security

Courthouse security screened 1,532 visitors and conducted 70 patrols of the courthouse annex. The unit completed three transports and made five arrests.

The sheriff’s office has indicated these monthly reports will continue as part of an ongoing initiative to provide the community with insight into the agency’s workload and performance.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]