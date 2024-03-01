Brian Aiken Named Lone Finalist As Corrigan-Camden Superintendent

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Crockett Independent School District (CISD) Assistant Superintendent Brian Aiken has been accepted by Corrigan-Camden Independent School District as their lone finalist to head the school district as superintendent.

In a press release, Corrigan’s school board released the following statement:

“At a specially called meeting on Monday night, the Corrigan-Camden ISD Board of Trustees unanimously selected Mr. Brian Aiken, currently the Assistant Superintendent in Crockett ISD, as the lone finalist for Superintendent.

Mr. Aiken’s wide experience in all facets of education set him apart from the many applicants vying for the position. He began his career in education as a special education instructional aide while attending college, taught at the elementary level, served as assistant principal and principal at the secondary level, and is currently an assistant superintendent. He is married and has two school-aged children.

Mr. Aiken is currently working on his Doctorate through Abilene Christian University. He received his Master’s degree from Lamar University and his Bachelor’s degree from University of Houston-Clear Lake.

Texas state law requires school districts to implement a 21-day waiting period before an official contract is offered. The board is expected to vote on Mr. Aiken’s contract at their next regularly scheduled meeting on March 18.”

Aiken will be going from being a Crockett Bulldog to a Corrigan Bulldog, taking the step from assistant superintendent to running the Corrigan schools. It is unknown, at present, when Mr. Aiken took the decision to apply for the Corrigan position.

The Messenger reached out to Mr. Aiken for a statement, but as of press time, there was no response. It is unclear if this is in relation to any further moved by the CISD school board regarding Superintendent John Emerich, after the board declined to renew Emerich’s contract at a recent meeting.

Sources tell The Messenger the uncertainty is causing confusion and consternation among some teachers and administrators at the schools, while it has not been announced which direction the board may go. At a school board meeting Monday, Feb. 26, there was a lengthy executive session amongst the board members to discuss personnel matters, but no clear indication what, if anything, was decided.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]