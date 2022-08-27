Grapeland Public Library Holds Used Book and Rummage Sale

By Greg Ritchie

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Public Library will once again hold a book and rummage sale Friday and Saturday, Sept. 2-3. The library is located at 106 North Oak Street.

For those who have never visited the Grapeland library, it is truly one of the most beautiful in the State of Texas – inside and out.

Ashley Corns has been the library director for 10 years now. She got the job after her husband heard they needed volunteers. One thing lead to another and she has been a big part of the library’s success.

The library is housed in what was once the Methodist Church. Built almost 100 years ago, patrons can look up at stained glass windows as they find books and films to check out.

“Twenty years ago the Pridgen family opened the library here,” Corns explained. “It’s almost a historic building.”

Libraries across the country have suffered from the same trends as many other businesses. People tend to read less – and they read more online. Libraries in some areas have fallen out of favor as readers and patrons dwindle.

“We still have our reliable patrons who come in all the time,” Corns said. “I know what they are going to get off the shelf before they walk through the door most of the time. The trend is that libraries are going more technology based. At our library, we check out more DVD’s now than books.”

The library has a meeting area, and area for children, and an impressive stock of books and movies.

The book and rummage sale is a way to support the library financially, as well as turn over some of the inventory of books.

The rummage sale is almost more famous than the book sale. Locals have found some great finds over the years.

“We will have children’s books, adult books, non-fiction books, Christian books, home-decor books – and lots of Christmas stuff. Paperbacks are 50 cents and hardback books are $2.”

The sale will be held both Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-3p.m.

