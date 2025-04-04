Wanda Jeanne Keepers, a beacon of kindness and intelligence, whose faith and grace touched all who knew her, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, the 26th day March 2025, at the age of 80. Born on the 26th day of September 1944, in Galveston, Texas, to Gillam G Graham and Pauline Amanda Schoolroy, Wanda grew to be a remarkable woman who touched the lives of many with her gentle and loving spirit.

Wanda’s academic pursuits led her to the University of Texas, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in education. Following her graduation, she taught High School Math at three different High Schools in the Houston area.

After her children were born, she decided to pursue entrepreneurship and purchased Recording Studios of America and later started Boxes N More. During this time, she volunteered at Family Outreach and a Battered Women’s call center. This added to her many charitable contributions throughout her life.

Beyond her professional achievements, Wanda was a woman of many interests and talents. Her love for photography allowed her to capture the beauty of the world through her lens, creating memories that her family will cherish forever. An ardent lover of nature, Wanda found joy in planting flowers and weeding her flowerbeds. She loved snow and water skiing, and lazy days at the cabin in Surfside with family and friends. She enjoyed playing on a women’s soccer team in Richardson, Texas. Her adventurous spirit also led her to hike through numerous national parks, inspiring those around her to appreciate the grandeur of the great outdoors.

Travel was another one of Wanda’s passions, and her explorations took her across Europe, where she immersed herself in diverse cultures and histories. One of her most cherished experiences was being baptized in the Jordan River, a profound moment that deepened her faith and connection to God.

She is preceded by her husband, Tommie Oscar Keepers, III; her parents Gillam G and Pauline Graham; and her son, Bret Keepers.

Wanda’s legacy is carried on by her loving sons, Christopher Keepers and his wife Christie, Robert Frazier and his wife Kelli. Her devoted daughters: Toni Starr, Tammy Barrett and Barb Keepers. She was the proud grandmother to Whitney James, Kyle Keepers, Presley Lindsey and her husband Tyler, Brandon Keepers and his wife Diana, Brianna Keepers and her fiancé Kameron Fant, Darien Frazier, Chad Frazier, Garrett Frazier, Grace Frazier, Matthew Mitchell, and Keaton Mitchell. Her life’s joy was further multiplied by several great-grandchildren, who will grow up hearing stories of their remarkable great-grandmother. Wanda also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, other family members, and a host of friends who were drawn to her warm and generous heart.

A funeral service to celebrate the life of Wanda Keepers will be conducted at two o’clock in the afternoon, on Saturday, the 5th day of April 2025 at Percilla Community Church with Bro. Kenny Bush and Bro. Josh Lyndsey officiating the service. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery where Wanda will be laid next to her husband.

Friends are invited to visit with the family one hour prior to the start of the service at Percilla Community Church.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers include Brandon Keepers, Kyle Keepers, Garrett Frazier, Darion Frazier, Mathew Mitchell, Chad Frazier, and Keaton Mitchell, followed by Jacob and Scott Heaven.

Funeral services for Wanda Jeanne Keepers are in care of Rhone Funeral Home, 3900 S. State Highway 19, Palestine, Texas. Please visit her online memorial tribute at www.rhonefuneralhome.com, where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.