Maridelle Shirley, age 67, passed away Sunday, February 8, 2026 at Legacy at Town Creek in Palestine. Maridelle was born April 15, 1958 in Baytown to parents, Jimmie Maurice Shirley and Lurlene Brinson Shirley. After high school, she earned her nursing degree serving as a LVN for many years. She served as Past Worthy Matron of the Grapeland Eastern Star and was a member of the Palestine Eastern Star #395 and Crockett Eastern Star #509.

Maridelle is survived by sister, Sandra Woolsey of Grapeland; uncle and aunt, Maurice and Cora Brinson of Highlands; cousins, Chris Brinson and wife, Anna of Dayton, Stephanie Brinson of Chicago, IL, Dale Simmons and husband, David Straubinger of Indianapolis, IN, Cecil Enloe of Pasadena, Geneva Lanier McKinley and husband, Albert of Glendale; nieces and nephews, Terre Jones of Cincinnati, OH, Angie Jones-Gray of Pasadena, Jamie Harris and husband, Michael Harris of Elkhart, Douglas Woolsey of Bacliff, Kimberly August of Webster, Kelly DeGraaf and husband, Craig of League City.

Maridelle was preceded in death by parents, Jimmie Shirley and Lurlene Brinson Rich; brother, Randall Shirley; step-father, Arthur Noel Rich; grandparents, Ivey and Emma Brinson, Jim and Adele Shirley; brother-in-law, Wayland Woolsey; cousin, Carroll Lanier.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 15, 2026 at the Grapeland First Methodist Church. Interment will follow at the Antrim Cemetery in Grapeland. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. prior to service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Antrim Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 910, Grapeland, TX 75844

