Kimberly Marie Sarver, age 65, passed away peacefully in Crockett, Texas, on May 28, 2025. A devoted daughter, sister, aunt, teacher, and faithful servant of her church, Kim lived a life marked by perseverance, compassion, and an unshakable sense of purpose.

Born April 7, 1960 in Port Arthur, Texas to George and Bettie Sarver, Kim spent her early years in Longmeadow, Massachusetts, later graduating from high school in Naperville, Illinois. She earned a degree in finance from Houston Baptist University and received her teaching certification from Brigham Young University. She worked in mortgage banking before becoming a full-time educator, spending many years teaching elementary school in Baytown, Texas. She later served as the Clerical Leader at the Houston Texas Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, from which position she retired.

Throughout her life, Kim faced significant physical challenges from cerebral palsy, but she never allowed this to define her. She camped with her family and the Girl Scouts, biked, drove a car, traveled through Europe, and pursued her many interests with determination and joy. A gifted needle worker, she loved sewing and needlepoint and found great fulfillment in her genealogical research. She was a proud member of the Major Jarrell Beasley Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) and actively participated in church service, especially in temple and family history work.

Kim was preceded in death by her father, George Sarver, Jr., and brother, Ron Sarver. She is survived by her mother, Bettie Sarver; brother George Sarver, III and wife, Laurie; sister, Pam Barrett; sister-in-law, Teri Sarver; niece, Lindsey Barrett; nephews, Spencer Barrett, David Sarver and wife, Melissa, Stephen Vimes and wife, Megan; great-nephew, Desmond; and many beloved friends and extended family members.

The funeral service were held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 14, 2025 at the Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel in Crockett. Visitation began at 9:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment followed at Midway Cemetery in Livingston.

Kim leaves behind a legacy of kindness, faith, and quiet strength. Her life touched many and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, staff, and most particularly, the nursing home aides who so lovingly cared for her this past year.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kim’s memory to the charity of choice. Online condolences may be left at www.callawayallee.com