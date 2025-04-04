Roger Weldon Morgan, age 80 of Crockett, passed away Tuesday, March 18, 2025 in Lufkin. Roger was born May 23, 1944 in Kirvin, Texas to parents, Weldon Cecil Morgan and Macy Jewell Rogers Morgan. He graduated from Pasadena High School and then enlisted to serve in the United States Marine Corps, serving during the Vietnam Era. Throughout the years, Roger served in many organizations in Pasadena and Austonio. He was a member of the Pasadena and Austonio Fire Departments. Roger was also active in the Pasadena Livestock Show and Rodeo. In his spare time, he was an avid hunter, and spending time with his family and friends was his greatest joy.

Roger is survived by his wife, Julia Ann Morgan of Austonio; daughter, Kim Wilkerson and husband, Danny of Alma, Arkansas; son, Chris Morgan and wife, Rochelle of Owasso, Oklahoma; step-children, Glynn Opre and wife, Kristen of Alvin, Jimmy Opre of Angleton, Timothy Opre of Aranasas Pass, Jenny LaRue and husband, Ronald (Mutt) of Austonio; grandchildren, Casey Cole, Landry Wilkerson, Lyndsey Wilkerson, Justin Morgan and wife, Micailah, Baylon Opre, Payton Opre, Shawna Opre, Dalton Opre, Tristin Opre, Landon LaRue, Colton LaRue and wife, Erica, Lyndsey LaRue Breedlove and husband, Jake, Shane Garrett and Naconna Garrett; several great-grandchildren; and many extended family members including the Kyle family which he shared a very special relationship. He was preceded in death by father, Weldon Cecil Morgan and mother, Macy Jewell Rogers Morgan.

Memorial services for Roger Weldon Morgan were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 5, 2025 at the Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel with Brother Jonny Heaton officiating.

Lunch was provided by the Austonio Community at 11:30 a.m. at the Austonio Community Center prior to service.

