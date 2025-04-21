Elaine Jennings Brown, age 98, passed away very peacefully and very beloved on Thursday, April 10th, 2025, surrounded by family and friends at her home in Crockett. Elaine was born February 17, 1927, in Cleveland, Texas to parents, James Bryant Jennings and Mattie Legal Jennings. She graduated from Crockett High School at 16 years old and subsequently moved to Dallas with her mother, where she attended business school. When she returned to Crockett, she worked for many years at the Davy Crockett Savings and Loan and married Loyd Millege Brown in 1966. In their over 50 years of marriage, they lived in Lindale, Texas where Loyd was a school principal, and then lived for many years on their farm outside of Centerville. Elaine was a member of the New Salem Baptist Church near Centerville, a former member of the Lindale First Baptist Church, and an active member of the Lindale Garden Club.

Elaine was passionate about serving her church and Garden club communities, scrapbooking memories of her family and friends, researching family genealogy and, above all, caring for those around her. She was a loving mother, grandmother and mother-in-law, and a loyal and compassionate friend to all who knew her.

Elaine is survived by her son David Loyd Brown and wife Angela Kay Brown, and her granddaughter Berkeley Elaine Brown. The family would also like to recognize her “angel”, Lenetha “Neet” Carter, for her care and friendship to Elaine in her last few years.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Loyd Millege Brown; her mother Mattie Legal Jennings; her father James Bryant Jennings, and many other relatives.

Funeral services for Elaine Jennings Brown were held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, April 13, 2025 with a visitation for family and friends prior to the service starting at 2:00 p.m. at the Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel with Chaplain Ron Forehand officiating. Interment followed at Evergreen Memorial Park in Crockett, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Highway 69 North Church of Christ, 15999 US 69 Alto, Texas 75925, who provided a great ministry to Elaine in recent years.

