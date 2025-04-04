Corrine L. Dickey, age 90 of Crockett, passed away Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at her home. Corrine was born December 1, 1934 in Dallas, Texas to parents, Marshall Paxton Lively and Ruby Irene Morris Lively. She was a graduate of Crockett High School and was a homemaker. Corrine worked as a telephone operator, at the local draft board, and was a school secretary. She was co-owner and operator of Ball Record Shop in downtown Crockett for many years.

Corrine is survived by son, James Webster Saxton and wife, Sue of Nacogdoches; daughters, Deborah Kay Saxton of Rosharon, Rita L. Jones and husband, Glyn of Latexo, Nina Jo Saxton of Crockett; grandchildren, Sy Saxton, Stacy Saxton and Krystal Friday; great-grandchildren, Jasa, Sophie, Sally, Abby and Kira-Leigh; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by parents, Paxton and Ruby Lively; brother, James Ray Lively; sister, Virginia Dowdle and husband, Leon.

Funeral services for Corrine L. Dickey were held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 5, 2025 at the Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel. Interment followed at Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation began at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service.

