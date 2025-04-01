Catoe Sworn in as Newest Deputy for HCSO

New Houston County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Carter Catoe is sworn in by his uncle, HCSO Captain John Catoe

By Kelly Nicol

Messenger Publisher

CROCKETT — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office welcomed its newest deputy on Friday, March 28 as Carter Catoe was officially sworn into service in a ceremony held at the department’s headquarters.

In a moment that underscored both family tradition and professional dedication, Deputy Catoe was sworn in by his uncle, Captain John Catoe, a veteran of the department. The occasion marked a symbolic passing of the torch, as Carter follows in his uncle’s footsteps — graduating from the same police academy in Kilgore that Captain Catoe completed 37 years ago.

“I am proud that Carter has chosen law enforcement as his career,” said Captain Catoe during the ceremony. “Carter’s work ethic and dedication to completing tasks is unmatched. Throughout his college attendance he worked for his father and me in the hay field, most days working 14 to 16 hours. Carter is my nephew, and it has been a privilege to watch him grow into an outstanding young man. As my career is quickly approaching an end, Carter’s is just beginning. I know that he will serve the citizens of Houston County with honor, integrity, and humility for many years.”

New Houston County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Carter Catoe, center, is joined by HCSO Chief Deputy Ryan Martin, left, and HCSO Sheriff Zak Benge, right.

Houston County Sheriff Zak Benge also released a statement congratulating his new deputy.

“On Friday, March 28, 2025, Houston County Sheriff’s Office Captain John Catoe swore in our newest patrol deputy, Carter Catoe, who is Captain Catoe’s nephew,” the statement read. “The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is proud to have Deputy Catoe join our patrol division as the second member of the Catoe family to serve in that capacity. Deputy Catoe graduated from the East Texas Police Academy in Kilgore on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 and passed his TCOLE licensing test on Thursday, March 27. After swearing in Friday morning, Deputy Catoe immediately went to work getting his county employment paperwork filled out before starting his field training. Congratulations Deputy Catoe, we are glad you’ve joined our team!”

Deputy Catoe’s swearing-in marks the beginning of his official duties in the patrol division, as he embarks on a career that continues a family legacy of public service in Houston County.