Elkhart Mayor Faces Cancer With Faith and Support

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

ELKHART – Elkhart Mayor Jennifer McCoy recently announced her diagnosis and upcoming surgery for breast cancer, as friends, family and customers offer prayers and support. McCoy has been the mayor since 2019 and owned Firehouse Ice Cream and Coffee Cafe in downtown Elkhart since 2020.

McCoy went for her mammogram in May, and a couple of weeks later doctors told her they found a spot they were concerned about. Wanting to do more tests and a biopsy, doctors told McCoy they didn’t like the look of the spot and wanted to check it immediately.

“I kind of had a gut feeling at that point it was going to be cancer,” McCoy said.

Unfortunately, her instincts proved correct, as not only was she diagnosed with breast cancer, still in stage one, about the size of a lima bean, but a grade three cancer – the aggressive kind which moves rapidly. Doctors set surgery for Aug. 8, with several rounds of chemotherapy after that.

Hearing the devastating news, McCoy thought about those around her, rather than herself.

“I was not too worried about me, but I was just worried about how my kids would react, my husband would react,” McCoy said. “I’m very active. I’m active at the house, I’m active with my animals, with the community and with my business. I’m going to have to sit back and have surgery and not do those things. So, how are they going to do all this?”

McCoy has been overwhelmed by the response from the community, from people stopping by the business to offer prayers, hugs, anything to help – to survivors of breast cancer sharing their stories and giving her hope. She was glad she had her oldest son with her when she got the news. Similar to her, the response was stoic, accepting the diagnosis and planning how to deal with it.

“Given a problem or an emergency, we’re just going to look it dead in the face and say, ‘Okay, what do we need to do?’” McCoy said. “If I took another family member, they’re going to be too emotional and probably get me upset.”

McCoy has faced up to this next phase of God’s sometimes undecipherable plan, readying herself for the tough road ahead. The mayor pro-tem will keep city business going during her operation, the business will cut its hours and McCoy has already started cutting her hair, knowing the effects of chemotherapy.

“When it’s time for my hair to fall out, I will be rocking the baldness, so I will have no shame on that. I might wear some beanies…” McCoy laughed.

Still thinking of city business, McCoy fully plans to help with bringing the circus back to town this year in October, sponsored by the fire department.

McCoy said getting regular mammograms is key. In her case, she got hers about a year-and-a-half late, which oddly, may have saved her, as doctors tell her her chances are good, since they caught the cancer in time. It’s funny to think, if she had done the mammogram on time, the cancer might not have showed up, leading to a year before she was checked again, and by then, she might have been in stage two or worse.

Relying on her faith to help get her through, McCoy appreciates the offers for help, but really asks only one thing from those who wish to help.

“I don’t need anything, just pray for me,” McCoy said. “I have a good home base, a good work base and my faith is well grounded.”

Anyone who knows McCoy knows one of her many passions is anything to do with a certain Harry Potter. From the many intricate toys and souvenirs adorning her cafe, to her many pilgrimages to Potter sites, the stories play a big role in who she is.

What lessons has she gleaned from Harry Potter which are helping her get through this situation?

“Never give up. Harry never gave up and had a good support team,” McCoy noted. “Harry had his best friends and all his teachers behind him, and I have my best friends and all my community and everybody else behind me, too.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]