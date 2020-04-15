Houston County Extends Disaster Declaration

2020 Census Response Rate Discussed by Commissioners

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – On April 3 at 11:59 pm, Houston County Judge Jim Lovell issued a local state of disaster due to public health concerning COVID-19. In section three of the declaration, it was stated the order would expire on April 10.

Judge Lovell extended the order until Tuesday, April 14 and during the Houston County Commissioners Court meeting scheduled for that Tuesday, the county judge recommended extending the declaration of disaster until April 28.

“This order, when I issued it, was only good for seven days. Then, I extended it until today’s meeting because it wasn’t within seven days of a Commissioners Court meeting. So, whatever the pleasure of the court is, we can extend it until the next Commissioners Court. That would be my recommendation and at that time, we can take it under consideration again,” Lovell said.

The declaration of disaster may be found at www.co.houston.tx.us. A motion to extend the disaster declaration was made, seconded and unanimously approved.

Prior to the disaster declaration, Lovell provided an update on the 2020 US Census.

“The Texas response rate is 43.7 percent while the national response rate is 48.1 percent. Our (12 county) DETCOG region is behind a little bit,” he said.

As of April 12, Angelina County leads the way with a 40.8 percent response rate. Nacogdoches is second with a 38.2 response rate, Shelby County is third with 33.5 percent and Houston County is fourth with a 33 percent response rate.

“I still think we can beat this. I think the Coronavirus news is the cause for the low response rate. It is very important. I have actually done this. It takes about five minutes online. It can be done over the phone or online. I encourage everyone to participate in the census,” Lovell indicated.

He added, “Our county coordinator – Ansel Bradshaw – is pushing this just as hard as he can. Ansel is doing a great job. The news has been taken over by the Coronavirus and I think this accounts for the low response rate. It is important.”

As the meeting continued, Houston County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Investigator Jerry Kaelin was formally appointed to the position of HCSO Chief Deputy.

Sheriff Justin Killough commented on the appointment and said, “For those of you who don’t know Jerry, he has been with us for five-and-a-half years. Prior to that, he worked many years with the Texas DPS. He is a great guy and is committed to the success of Houston County.”

A motion was made, seconded and unanimously approved to appoint Jerry Kaelin as the HCSO Chief Deputy.

Also on the agenda was the reappointment of Houston County Auditor Melissa Jeter.

“We have the information in front of us,” Lovell said. “Both District Judges (Pam Foster Fletcher and Mark Calhoon) have ordered this and I feel this order is appropriate.”

Precinct Two Commissioner Willie Kitchen said he appreciated Jeter for “… her fine work and dedication. A lot of people don’t realize how many hours she has spent going above and beyond doing the things in her job description. I think she really loves Houston County. She has done a great job and I just wanted to say how much I appreciate her and I’m proud to have you back on board, Melissa.”

“I would also like to add to that,” the county judge said. “Thank you for all that you do.”

A motion was made, seconded and unanimously approved to re-appoint Jeter to serve as the Houston County Auditor until April 15, 2022.

The court also considered adopting “… a resolution for the federal off-system bridge program administered by TXDOT to replace or rehabilitate structurally deficient and functionally obsolete bridges.”

The bridges are located at:

CR 4555 at Lake Creek. CR 1060 at Hickory Creek Tributary. CR 2215 at Little Elkhart Creek. CR 2330 at Big Elkhart Creek. CR 4545 at Camp Creek. CR 1050 at Hickory Creek. CR 2120 at Little Elkhart Creek CR 3585 at Wright Creek.

The resolution was unanimously approved.

In other matters brought before the court:

The commissioners approved the minutes from previous meetings.

Budget amendments, along with the payment of bills and expenses incurred by the county, were approved.

The Houston County Treasurer’s and Environmental Reports were received as information by the court.

The court approved salaries for new and transfer employees.

The Fiscal Year 2019 submission to the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board pursuant to SEC Rule 15c2-12 was approved by the court.

The court proclaimed April 21 as San Jacinto Day and gave special recognition to the Sons of the Republic of Texas.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.