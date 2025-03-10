Crockett Gasoline Leak Leads to HAZMAT Response 

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) announced a gasoline leak from a Crockett convenience store was being investigated to see if the runoff had leaked into any of the surface water in the area.

HSCO said in a statement:

“We have received information from Crockett PD concerning a large gasoline leak from a convenience store on Loop 304. The gasoline has travelled down a creek on County Road 4500 (Old Arbor Road) across from Fasttrack Construction. Hazmat crews from Lonestar Hazmat Services are walking the creek to see how far the discharge has travelled. TCEQ and TPWD Environmental Investigators are in route as well. If you have livestock in this area please keep them away from any groundwater drinking source for the time being. There is NO issue with your drinking water. This is affecting groundwater only.”

In a further update, HCSO announced crews from Lonestar Hazmat would be walking the creek and surrounding area to find the end of the discharge.

“If you live in the area of County Road 4500 and Hwy 287 South you may see headlights and/or flashlights in the creek bottom. Please don’t be alarmed as those will be the workers.” HCSO said in a statement.

