Palestine Police Ask for Public to Help Find Suspect in Murder

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

ANDERSON COUNTY – Palestine Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help to locate a Houston man wanted for murder after a Palestine woman was shot and killed Thursday, March 2.

Just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, PPD officers were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Joe Louis St. in reference to a reported shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and found a female inside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the torso. EMS arrived and transported the victim to the Palestine Emergency Medical Center emergency room, where she later died from her injuries.

The victim was identified as Brittany Johnson, 30, of Palestine.

During the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Johnson’s ex-boyfriend, Joseph Christopher Cole, 50, of Houston. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Cole for the charge of murder. The warrant was issued by Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Gary Thomas.

PPD is currently seeking the whereabouts of Cole. Anyone with information related to this case can contact the Palestine Police Department at (903)729-2254 or the Anderson County Crime Stoppers at (903)729-8477.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]