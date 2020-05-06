Guidance for Unemployment Claimants

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – Despite the partial re-opening of the Texas economy, many people have learned the hard way the jobs they were forced to leave because of the COVID-19 pandemic are no longer available.

Other employees who filed for unemployment now have the ability to return to their place of employment. However, with the number of cases still climbing on a daily basis, many are leery of heading back to the workplace.

As a result, the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has released guidance “… to unemployment claimants concerning their continued eligibility for unemployment benefits (UI) should they refuse rehire.”

According to the TWC, “Each UI benefits case is currently evaluated on an individual basis. However, because of the COVID-19 emergency, the following are reasons benefits would be granted if the individual refused suitable work.”

The acceptable reasons for refusal are:

At High Risk – People 65 years or older are at a higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19 (Source DSHS website).

Household member at high risk – People 65 years or older are at a higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 (source DSHS website).

Diagnosed with COVID – the individual has tested positive for COVID-19 by a source authorized by the State of Texas and is not recovered.

Family member with COVID – anybody in the household has tested positive for COVID-19 by a source authorized by the State of Texas and is not recovered and 14 days have not yet passed.

Quarantined – individual is currently in 14-day quarantine due to close contact exposure to COVID-19.

Child care – Child’s school or daycare closed and no alternatives are available.

Any other situation will be subject to a case by case review by the Texas Workforce Commission based on individual circumstances.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.