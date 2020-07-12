Home News Local News Early Voting Sees Strong Turnout

Early Voting Sees Strong Turnout

By
Will Johnson
-
8
0

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – All that’s left now is Election Day. After moving the primary runoff from May until July, early voting began on Monday, June 29. 

The runoff was necessary because no candidate received a majority in the March primary to secure the Republican Party’s nomination for the Houston County Sheriff’s position. The top two vote getters were Ryan Martin and Randy Hargrove.

In addition, the position of County Commissioner Precinct Three also saw a runoff between Jimmy McMillan and Gene Stokes. 

Through Thursday, July 9 these are the unofficial totals provided by Houston County Elections Administrator Cynthia Lum.

  • Monday               6/29/2020            16           223         239
  • Tuesday               6/30/2020            30           221         251
  • Wednesday        7/1/2020              11           158         169
  • Thursday             7/2/2020              8              159         167
  • Monday               7/6/2020              11           114         125
  • Tuesday              7/7/2020              14           163         177
  • Wednesday        7/8/2020              9              113         122
  • Thursday            7/9/2020              16           110         126
  • Friday                7/10/2020            0              0              0

Grand Totals                                              115         1261       1376

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.   

