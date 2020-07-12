Early Voting Sees Strong Turnout

By Will Johnson
HOUSTON COUNTY – All that’s left now is Election Day. After moving the primary runoff from May until July, early voting began on Monday, June 29.
The runoff was necessary because no candidate received a majority in the March primary to secure the Republican Party’s nomination for the Houston County Sheriff’s position. The top two vote getters were Ryan Martin and Randy Hargrove.
In addition, the position of County Commissioner Precinct Three also saw a runoff between Jimmy McMillan and Gene Stokes.
Through Thursday, July 9 these are the unofficial totals provided by Houston County Elections Administrator Cynthia Lum.
- Monday 6/29/2020 16 223 239
- Tuesday 6/30/2020 30 221 251
- Wednesday 7/1/2020 11 158 169
- Thursday 7/2/2020 8 159 167
- Monday 7/6/2020 11 114 125
- Tuesday 7/7/2020 14 163 177
- Wednesday 7/8/2020 9 113 122
- Thursday 7/9/2020 16 110 126
- Friday 7/10/2020 0 0 0
Grand Totals 115 1261 1376
