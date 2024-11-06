Houston County Early Voting Results

Early voting and mail-in ballots are in. See below the full report, direct from the county elections office.

In the first results of the major races:

US President

Donald Trump, 5,054 (77%)

Kamala Harris, 1,491 (23%)

US Senator

Ted Cruz (R), 4,967 (77%)

Colin Allred (D), 1,490 (23%)

Houston County Tax Assessor/Collector

Laronica Wooten Smith (D), 2,201 (34%)

James Angerstein (R), 4,214 (66%)

Proposal to end CEIDC

For, 950 (61%)

Against, 599 (39%)

Proposal to use CEIDC sales tax revenue for city property tax relief

For, 1,018 (67%)

Against, 495 (33%)

