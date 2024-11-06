Houston County Early Voting Results
Early voting and mail-in ballots are in. See below the full report, direct from the county elections office.
In the first results of the major races:
Donald Trump, 5,054 (77%)
Kamala Harris, 1,491 (23%)
US Senator
Ted Cruz (R), 4,967 (77%)
Colin Allred (D), 1,490 (23%)
Houston County Tax Assessor/Collector
Laronica Wooten Smith (D), 2,201 (34%)
James Angerstein (R), 4,214 (66%)
Proposal to end CEIDC
For, 950 (61%)
Against, 599 (39%)
Proposal to use CEIDC sales tax revenue for city property tax relief
For, 1,018 (67%)
Against, 495 (33%)
