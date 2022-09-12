HCHD Approves 13 Cent Tax Rate

By Sarah Naron

Contributing Writer

CROCKETT – The Houston County Hospital District (HCHD) Board of Directors met Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Crockett Medical Center for the purpose of setting the district’s tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year. As HCHD President Barbara Crowson reminded those in attendance, it was announced at the board’s previous meeting that the proposed rate was 13 cents.

After three residents spoke about the taxes during the public comments, the tax hearing was then adjourned and a called meeting of the HCHD was brought to order to allow the board the opportunity to approve the proposed tax rate. A motion was made and seconded to do so, but was quickly met with resistance.

“If this board is not unified, this is not gonna work out,” said board member Roy Bruner. “I was willing to meet the board halfway at 12 cents, and I was gonna make a motion for 12 cents. But there’s a motion and a second on the board now, so we’re gonna have to vote. We don’t have a choice. And I’m gonna tell you right now, I’m gonna vote no.”

As Bruner pointed out, in order for the board to be able to disregard the motion without a vote, the maker of the motion – in this case, board member Carol Dawson – would have to agree to rescind the motion.

“I don’t choose to rescind the motion,” said Crowson. “We can talk freely, and everybody can express their opinion all that they wish to. So, anybody that wants to speak – speak up.”

Roy reiterated his decision to vote against the proposed tax rate, which received backing from board member Rhonda Brown.

“This district does not need these additional tax dollars to meet our commitments,” Brown said. “Even if we work on the roof, we do not need these extra tax dollars.”

As Brown pointed out, all of the individuals currently serving on the HCHD board were elected to do so by the citizens of the county.

“One of the promises that I personally made to people who voted for me was that once we got our debt paid off, I would make sure that we talked about lowering the taxes,” she said. “I think that out of respect to those voters, we need to lower the tax rate. Rather than putting excess money in this district’s account, we need to let the taxpayers keep their money.”

Brown went on to suggest that repairing the roof of the hospital should not be seen as an indicator that reducing the tax rate is not a viable option.

“This roof’s been leaking for 20 years,” she pointed out. “What is the urgency to just suddenly do something right now? I believe that the roof needs to be fixed, but even at 11 cents, we will have the money to fix this roof.”

Despite her preference of an 11-cent rate, Brown expressed her willingness to meet the opposing board members halfway and support a rate of 12 cents.

Board member Dina Pipes was next to speak, pointing out that a decrease in the tax rate would be beneficial to the county’s economy in the long run.

“Every dollar that the taxpayers have to pay for taxes is a dollar less that they get to spend at the local merchants here in town,” she said. “Taking these dollars out of the economy continues to cause the economy of Houston County to deteriorate. Just think of all the businesses that have been around the square and are no longer there. There’s a reason why they’re out of business.”

According to Pipes, the board will remain a divided entity until all of its members agree to amend the proposed rate to 12 cents.

Crowson took the opportunity to remind the board that a letter was recently received stating CMC’s intent to renew the lease on the building when it expires.

“He did say, however, ‘I will want to do some negotiating,’” Crowson said. “So far, he has not come forward with any real, meaningful negotiations. What those will be, I do not know. What the cost of such might be, I do not know.”

Regardless, Crowson continued, the roof of the hospital has been examined by “reputable roofing companies,” and a conclusion has been made that the roof will need to be replaced.

“It is 68,000 square feet,” she said. “So, it’s a great deal of money.”

Dawson stressed the importance of maintaining the hospital’s presence in Houston County.

“We’ve got someone who is leasing the hospital, and we’ve got to keep him happy,” she said. “These hospitals are barely staying open. You think the merchants will be closing? Wait ’till you see the square when we don’t see the hospital. That’s when our county falls apart.”

According to Dawson, it is best for the hospital to “have another year under our belt” before considering a lower tax rate.

In the end, the motion to set the tax rate at 13 cents was carried with a vote of 5-4.