District 25-2A All-District Softball Team Announced

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – The softball season came to an end in the Regional Quarterfinals Round of UIL playoffs for the four teams representing District-25 2A in the postseason. As a result, All-District teams for District 25-2A have been released.

In the 2022 season, District 25-AA was comprised of: the Centerville Lady Tigers; the Grapeland Sandiettes; the Latexo Lady Tigers; the Leon Lady Cougars; the Oakwood Lady Panthers; and the Slocum Lady Mustangs.

At the Superlative Level, the MVP of District 25-2A was Charlee Biano (So.) from the Latexo Lady Tigers.

The Offensive MVP was Kaylee Brent (Sr.) from the Centerville Lady Tigers.

Lauren Woodard Co-Pitcher of the Year

The Defensive MVP was Marlee Lasiter (Sr.) from the Slocum Lady Mustangs.

The Co-Newcomers of the Year were Morgan Terry (Fr.) from the Grapeland Sandiettes and Sammi Free (Fr.) from the Centerville Lady Tigers.

The Co-Pitchers of the Year were Katie Allen (Fr.) and Lauren Woodard, both from the Latexo Lady Tigers.

The Utility Player of the Year was Keyonna Holley (Jr.) from the Centerville Lady Tigers.

The Catcher of the Year was Baylee Omelina (Fr.) from the Latexo Lady Tigers.

Katy Allen Co-Pitcher of the Year

The Coach of the Year was Greg Horn from the Latexo Lady Tigers.

The First Team All-District squad was comprised of: Taylor Dise (So.), Marissa Allison (Fr.) and Natalie Nicol (So.) from the Latexo Lady Tigers; Bobbie Guyton (Sr.), Caitlyn Crane (Sr.) and Lanie Goolsby (So.) from the Leon Lady Cougars; MaKayla McCombs (Sr.) and Jaycee Graham (Sr.) from the Grapeland Sandiettes; Casey Brent (So.), Rebecca Wilson (Jr.) and Kameron Denman (So.) from the Centerville Lady Tigers; Rayli Teems (Jr.) and Lexi Bennet (So.) from the Slocum Lady Mustangs.

The Second Team All-District squad was comprised of: Mally Moore (Fr.) and Cammy Parrish (Fr.) from the Latexo Lady Tigers; Wynter French (Fr.) and Ruggin Rivenbark (So.) from the Centerville Lady Tigers; Kayleigh Lively (So.) and Jessi Cunningham (Sr.) from the Grapeland Sandiettes; Megan Page (So.) and Madison Brent (Sr.) from the Leon Lady Cougars; Emma Gibson (Sr.), Maci Bedre (Fr.) and Haley Landes (So.) from the Slocum Lady Mustangs.

The Honorable Mention squad was comprised of: Brianna Van Dyke (Fr.), Breanna Watson (So.) and Sky Duke from the Leon Lady Cougars; Addie Bowman (So.) and Natalie Patterson (Fr.) from the Slocum Lady Mustangs.

The Academic All-District team was comprised of:

Morgan Terry Co-Newcomer of the Year

Centerville Lady Tigers: Kaylee Brent (Sr.); Keyonna Holley (Sr.); Rebecca Wilson (Jr.); Casey Brent (So.); Kameron Denman (So.); Ruggin Rivenbark (So.); and Sammi Free (Fr.)

Grapeland Sandiettes: Haley Boehm (Sr.); Jaycee Graham (Sr.); MaKayla McCombs (Sr.); Morgan Terry (Fr.); Kayleigh Lively (So.); Dalli Jones (Fr.); Ella Post (Fr.); Anna Cutshaw (So.); and Jessi Cunningham (Sr.)

Latexo Lady Tigers: Kati Goolsby (Jr.); Shelby Waldrep (Jr.); Natalie Nicol (So.); Taylor Dise (So.); Katy Allen (Fr.); and Lauren Woodard (Fr.).

Slocum Lady Mustangs: Kolbie Bush (Jr.); Jaycee Bridges (Fr.); Taylor Williams (Sr.); Emma Gibson (Sr.); Caden Taylor (Jr.); Gabby Warrington (So.); Hapey Landes (So.); Rayli Teems (Jr.); and Maree Lasiter (Sr.).

From all of us at the Messenger Sports, congratulations on your selection to the District 25-2A All-District teams.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.