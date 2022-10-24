Early Voting Begins Monday – Early Polling Places Spread Around County

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – With the Nov. 8 elections only three short weeks away, citizens of Houston County can begin early voting starting Monday, Oct. 24 until Friday, Nov 4.

Early voting is favored by many in order to skip the long lines on election day and in case something might come up preventing them from making it to the polls that day.

This year is a mid-term election year and the results around the country are widely seen as a reaction to the presidency of Joe Biden. Sitting presidents often face losses in their first mid-terms historically.

This year is no exception with the balance of the House of Representatives and the Senate in play as Republicans look to flip the House red and pick up the small majority needed to turn the Senate to them, too. Locally, Pete Sessions is running for reelection against Democrat Mary Jo Woods.

Along with who will gain and lose position in Washington, D.C., many local races will have Houston County residents heading to vote their minds.

Voters will need to decide if Gov. Greg Abbott should keep his job or if Robert O’Rourke should take his place. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is also seeking reelection.

Voters cannot mark their ballot “straight party” as they did in the past, marking all Republican or all Democrat. This practice was ended after many ballots were spoiled after a voter marked their ballot all for one party – then marked a candidate from another party further down the ballot. Texas has now changed this so voters will need to vote for each race individually.

In addition, if a race is unopposed, no vote will be recorded. Some officials used these tabulations to gauge their support even in races with only one candidate.

The only local race will be to elect a replacement for retiring Judge Clyde Black, Justice of the Peace for Precinct One. Black is set to retire at the end of this year after 16 years on the bench.

The Messenger reached out for a statement from each of the candidates:

Democrat Kevin Johnson: “We live in the greatest country in the world: The United States of America! Why not unite, strengthen our communities and exercise our right to vote, as it is a privilege. Kevin “KJ” Johnson for Houston County Justice of the Peace, Precinct One.”

Republican Mike McCreight: “One of the most important rights of American citizens is the right to vote. Vote early, if possible, and vote for Mike McCreight for Justice of the Peace in Precinct One.”

Early voting will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Satuday from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4 at the Houston County Senior Citizens Center in Crockett, located at 716 S. Wells St.

Special polling locations have been set up throughout the county for eary voting on Oct. 28-29 only from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

Houston County Senior Citizen Center in Crockett – 716 S. Wells St.

Lovelady Community Center Building 2 in Lovelady – 122 E. Cox Street

First Baptist Church in Kennard – 300 Carson Street

First United Church in Grapeland – 715 U.S. Highway 287 North

Houston County Elections Administrator Cynthia Lum recently told the Messenger locals can take solace in the voting and counting process – giving their efforts an almost perfect score.

“98.9% – nothing is perfect,” Lum noted. “There can be human error in anything you do. Our checks and balances are such that every ballot is accounted for. Every ballot. Every voter. I have not been in any election in this county that I did not feel comfortable with our results. Where I don’t think they are accurate.”

To get more information or check your voting status visit www.votetexas.org.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at greg@messenger-news.com