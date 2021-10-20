Halloween Festivities Come to Crockett

Trick or Treat Moves Just Off the Square

By Jason Jones

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – For years the annual Halloween celebration has been held on the square in Crockett. This year the festivities will move to the new parking area across from City Hall on N. 5th Street.

Spooky ghosts, zombies and witches will gather side-by side with superheroes, cowboys and dinosaurs to share a laugh and gather lots and lots of candy. The annual event has always drawn an enthusiastic crowd, and this year will surely be no different.

The new venue, a beautifully renovated lot, should provide a safer and more easily navigated experience for all those exciting characters and their families.

Locals who wish to hand out candy to the kids are welcome to come set up at the lot. Fun costumes are always encouraged. Donations of candy and other goodies will be gratefully accepted.

Make plans to bring the little ones to a fun-filled evening.

The fun will kick off Saturday, October 30th at 5:30 and will last until the goodies are all gone.

For more information or to make a candy donation, contact Sharon Luker at (936) 546-3199

And get ready for a spooky fun time.

Jason Jones may be reached via email at jjones@messenger-news.com