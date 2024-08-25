Crockett ISD Names Interim Superintendent

By Kelly Nicol

Messenger Publisher

CROCKETT – Crockett Independent School District (CISD) announced a separation agreement had been reached with Superintendent John Emerich Monday, Aug. 19, with Interim Superintendent Dr. Douglas Moore named as replacement.

In a statement released by CISD, the district thanked Emerich for his service to the district:

“John Emerich has announced his resignation as Superintendent of Schools for the Crockett Independent School District. Mr. Emerich’s last day acting as Superintendent in the district will be August 19, 2024. He will remain an employee of the District until January 31, 2026, to assist with the transition of leadership. An agreement has been reached which allows Mr. Emerich the ability to pursue other interests and permits the Board to pursue hiring another Superintendent. The Board and Mr. Emerich have entered into the Agreement believing it is in their respective best interests and in the best interests of the district.”

“On behalf of the entire district,” the statement continued, “The Board of Trustees expresses its sincere appreciation to Mr. Emerich for his efforts while serving as Superintendent of this great school district and its wonderful students, parents and administrators, and for the many achievements and accomplishments of the entire District team during Mr. Emerich’s tenure as Superintendent.”

CISD went on to congratulate Emerich for some of the major achievements during his tenure as superintendent:

– ﻿﻿Successfully guided the district through the COVID-19 pandemic.

﻿﻿- Established a multi-year partnership with the National Institute of Excellence in Teaching

(NIET) to overhaul campus instructional systems.

– ﻿﻿Earned an “A” rating for finances from the state the entire time as superintendent.

﻿﻿Increased the district’s financial standing while still giving raises, updating facilities, and expanding programs.

﻿﻿- Restructured outstanding debt to save the district and taxpayers over $2 million in interest and several years of payments.

﻿﻿- Replaced and updated HVAC systems district-wide.

﻿﻿- Completely redesigned and renovated the Ag shop, floral, and animal science facilities.

﻿﻿- Constructed a new cosmetology lab and classroom.

﻿﻿- Expanded dual credit opportunities to include district covering the costs of student courses taken and having our first student graduate with a high school diploma and associate’s degree at the same time.

Started a district police department along with numerous safety upgrades.

“Mr. Emerich said CISD’s success is a product of teamwork throughout the district and thanks the present and past Boards of Trustees for providing him with the opportunity to serve in the Crockett Independent School District,” the statement continued. “A school district is measured by the commitment of the Board, staff and community to its children and their achievements. This District is indeed so committed. Mr. Emerich would like to express his heartfelt appreciation to the staff and community for their support of the District’s programs and services during his term as Superintendent.”

“Success requires hard work, dedication, leadership and vision,” the CISD statement concluded. “The Board and Mr. Emerich wish to acknowledge and recognize the teachers, principals, administrators, staff, students, parents and patrons who have all contributed to the District’s accomplishments. The Board extends its best wishes to Mr. Emerich in his future endeavors. On its part, the Board will soon begin its search for a new Superintendent so as not to disrupt the District’s operations.”

After accepting Superintendent John Emerich’s separation agreement, the business at had for the Monday meeting was to establish a new interim superintendent. The board called on a familiar face with over 35 years of superintendent experience and five years experience as CISD Superintendent.

A motion was made by board member Steven Tuggle and seconded by Ansel Bradshaw, followed by a unanimous 7-0 vote to make Douglas E. Moore, Ed.D., the interim superintendent of CISD. Moore, who during his five year term (Fall 2009-Spring 2015) at Crockett, made several key improvements during his tenure, which included the construction of the Andrew J. Hopkins Safety Dome, improving Monte Jack Driskell Stadium with the installation of a new track and turf for the football field and the beginning of the tradition of the ring of honor.

Dr. Moore looks to make a positive impact on the district and community during his stay as interim superintendent and use his experience to guide the district to stability and synergy in their efforts to hire a new superintendent. Dr. Moore said he was looking forward to working with the board of trustees and staff to make this transition as smooth as possible. Several items on the agenda were tabled so Dr. Moore would have the opportunity to familiarize himself with the situation. There will be a special called board meeting next week to address the tabled items on the agenda.