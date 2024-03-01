Wreck Leads to Charges

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – On the evening of Sunday, Feb. 25, Deputy Curtavius Watts with Houston County Sheriff’s Office, (HCSO) responded to a two-vehicle accident on State Highway 21, near Austonio.

Arriving at the scene, Watts was informed by a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officer the collision, with a pickup truck in a ditch and an overturned boat trailer, seemed to have been caused when one car ran the pickup off the road.

The driver of the pickup claimed he was traveling eastbound, when he noticed a car following him, which tried to pass him on the shoulder, before hitting his vehicle, running him off the road. The driver stated the driver of the car, later identified as 19-year-old Alexus Chyann Davis, was the ex-girlfriend of one of his passengers.

The ex-boyfriend gave the same version, along with the other two passengers in the back seat, as one passenger indicated they had recorded the incident on video. Deputy Watts viewed the video on the passenger’s cell phone, believing the video showed Davis had intentionally run the pickup off the road.

Davis

Davis told Watts she was traveling to Crockett to visit family, denying she had intentionally running the truck off the road and denying she knew her ex-boyfriend was in the truck in question.

Watts, who had interviewed all four witnesses in the pickup truck and having viewed the video of the accident, determined he had enough evidence to place Davis under arrest for four counts of deadly conduct, a class A misdemeanor.

Davis was transported to Houston County Jail, receiving a bond of $2,500 for each passenger in the truck. She posted the total of $10,000 bond and was released.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]