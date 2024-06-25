Juneteenth Celebrated in Houston County

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The light rain which started before the traditional Juneteenth parade through downtown Crockett didn’t last long and didn’t affect the enthusiasm of the many participants in the parade or the people who gathered to watch. The 38th annual Juneteenth celebration has grown to include many parts, from the parade and festival in the park, to the Women of Wisdom honors and the beloved beauty pageant.

The theme this year was “Celebrating Culture,” with parade grand marshal honors going to local pastors Rev. Reginald Marshall and Evangelist Dorothy Marshall. The celebrations were coordinated by Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher and Lynda Warfield.

The holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, the day when Union soldiers arrived in Texas and spread the word that President Lincoln had delivered his Emancipation Proclamation, declaring “all persons held as slaves” within the rebellious states “are, and henceforward shall be free.” Thus, the Emancipation Proclamation was limited in many ways. The freedom it promised depended upon Union military victory. Texas did not hear of Lincoln’s Proclamation, which he gave on January 1, 1863, until more than two years after it was issued.

Juneteenth has been informally celebrated each year since 1865, but on June 3, 1979, Texas became the first state to proclaim Emancipation Day (Juneteenth) an official state holiday and June 18, 2021, President Biden officially signed a law declaring Juneteenth a federal holiday.

According to event organizers, “Juneteenth is much more than a holiday. It is a day for African Americans to celebrate their freedom, culture and achievements, and rejoice in their freedom. It is a day of reflection, a day of renewal, a pride-filled day, but mostly a day we re-commit. It is a moment in time taken to appreciate the African American experience and is inclusive of all races, ethnicities and nationalities – Juneteenth is a day when we pray for peace and liberty for all.”

The Women of Wisdom titles were awarded to Lady Annie Bolton, Mrs. Leola Fortenberry, Mrs. Lillie Murphy, Ms. Dorothy Sandles, Lady Mattie Spencer and Mrs. Ora Jean Reagans.

The Groves Educational Foundation hosted the official ceremony in I.T.Williams Park in Crockett, which featured a reading of the proclamation, along with a message from Mary Allen Museum President Dr. Thelma Douglass, along with songs and prayer.

The fun-day began later in the afternoon, along with the traditional music, food and games for the kids.

Miss Juneteenth Queen and Court.( L-R) Jamiya Houston, Paris Bean, Dystani Dancer -Miss Runner-up, A’Rihanna Good -Miss Juneteenth, Ja’Sharia Lockhart- Miss Congeniality, Cassidy Abbs and Ja Kevia Lockhart.

Little Miss Juneteenth Candidates

Jr. Miss Contestants 2024 (L-R) Nakia Williams – Jr. Miss Runner-Up Rylie Pace – Jr. Miss Juneteenth

Little Mister and Senior Mister Juneteenth Escorts

Senior Little Miss Juneteenth Candidates

The annual Juneteenth pageant was held a few days earlier, with the winners honored during the celebrations:

Jr. Miss Juneteenth

Rylie Pace

Nakia Williams, Runner-Up

Miss Juneteenth

A’Rihanna Good

Dystani Dancer, Runner-Up

Ja’Sharia Lockhart, Miss Congeniality

Miss Juneteenth Court

Ja’Kevia Lockhart

Paris Bean

Cassidy Abbs

Jamiya Houston

Little Mr. Juneteenth Escorts

Zion Baker

Azuron Craft

Roderick Johnson

Kyree Colter

Zy’shion Johnson

Eli Wagner

Sr. Little Mr. Escorts

Darius Baker

Alandus Carter

BrayShawn Maitland

Juneteenth Escorts and Ushers

Javon Johnson

Jayden Williams

