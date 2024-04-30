Sessions Visits Angelina Forest

By Rep. Pete Sessions

Special to The Messenger

ANGELINA COUNTY – On Wednesday, I toured the Angelina National Forest and the operations at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sam Rayburn Reservoir, highlighting the remarkable conservation and infrastructure endeavors that showcase the beauty and utility of Texas’s natural resources.



Accompanied by dedicated individuals like Lynden Wood, the Lake Manager at Sam Rayburn, and Kimpton Cooper, Forest Supervisor at Angelina National Forest, our visit provided an enriching overview of the roles these areas play in East Texas communities and their ecosystems.

Starting our day at the National Forests and Grasslands Supervisor Office, we embarked on a tour of the Angelina National Forest. This offered us a firsthand view of various initiatives. It’s endeavors like these that underscore the commitment of the U.S. Forestry Service and Army Corps of Engineers to not only utilize our lands but to nurture and protect them.

At the USACE Sam Rayburn, the highlight was undoubtedly the dam and power plant operations tour. Observing the meticulous work involved in maintaining and operating these facilities gave me a deeper appreciation for our efforts to maintain adequate energy production.

I am immensely proud of the work being done by our teams at both the Angelina National Forest and the USACE Sam Rayburn. It is through their continuous efforts that we reaffirm our dedication to sustaining Texas’s natural beauty and resources.