Small Business Conference In Lufkin

EAST TEXAS – Tuesday, June 18 Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the next 2024 Governor’s Small Business Summit will be held in Lufkin on Thursday, June 27. Held throughout the year and in regions across the state, the Governor’s Small Business Summits aim to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs succeed by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.

“Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes our small businesses,” said Governor Abbott. “With over 3 million small businesses employing nearly half of the Texas workforce, Texas remains a top state for small business job growth. Texas offers opportunities and partnership for businesses of all sizes to grow and succeed. I invite Texas’ small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs to attend a Governor’s Small Business Summit. Together we will continue to build a bigger, better Texas for decades to come.”

The Governor’s Small Business Summit — Lufkin/East Texas brings together local, state, and federal resource partners to provide key insights on critical business topics. The Summit also provides participants the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who will share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics.

Governor’s Small Business Summit ─ Lufkin/East Texas

Thursday, June 27, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Angelina College Conference Center

3712 Daniel McCall Drive

Lufkin, TX 75901

Panel Topics Include:

Access to Finance & Funding

Cybersecurity: Protecting Your Company in a Digital Economy

What’s Hot in Small Business Marketing & Social Media

Fireside Chat with Successful Entrepreneurs

Registration is $20 and includes access to all sessions, resource providers, lunch, and complimentary headshots. For more information and to register: gov.texas.gov/events.

Registration is also open for all upcoming 2024 Governor’s Small Business Summit locations:

July 18: Galveston/Gulf Coast

August 8: Plainview

August 22: Odessa

September 5: Weatherford

September 19: El Paso

October 3: Buffalo

October 17: New Braunfels (Women-Focused)

October 31: Sweetwater

November 14: Wichita Falls (Veteran-Focused)

December 5: Kaufman

For more information and to register for any Summit above, visit: gov.texas.gov/events.

