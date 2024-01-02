Piney Woods Law To Open Office in Grapeland

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – Piney Woods Law will soon officially open its doors to clients, located at 12345 U.S. Highway 287 in Grapeland, between Darsey’s Furniture and Brookshire Brother’s grocery store. The firm is the brainchild of experienced personal injury attorney Chris Sbrusch and wife Adriann, who helped with construction and design of the new offices.

Sbrusch, pronounced “sbroosh,” grew up in the area and attended school in Slocum, before traveling around the state, helping clients with personal injury claims. Wife Adriann of the Shoemake family, brought the experience and contacts to make building and decorating the office a cinch.

While Sbursch worked for those big companies, he always dreamed of building a home in the country, doing his work without being tied to the bigger companies. While he can work remotely with customers anywhere in the world, he said the Grapeland office is perfectly situated to receive clients from all parts of Houston and Anderson counties and beyond.

After being sent to run a law office in Midland-Odessa, Adriann came back to Houston County to work on building a house for the couple and their three children, while Sbrusch came home as many weekends as he could. Once their plans were complete, he left the corporate legal world and set out on his own, looking to serve customers his own way, under his own company, Piney Woods Law.

Sbrusch, like many, is constantly surprised by some of the kinks in the supply chain, waiting six weeks for his office desk to come in so he could finally get his new office organized.

Delayed deliveries aside, the couple are looking to hold a grand opening sometime in January once the final touches have been completed, although they are seeing a few clients at the office now, making apologies for the construction work still getting finished.

“We’ve finally been able to tell a lot of our clients to come on over to the office,” Sbrusch said. “There are a few other things that we still need to finish, a lot of them right at the front of the office. When people come in, I want those things to be done.”

Sbrusch is offering his extensive expertise in a specific legal area.

“I do exclusively personal injury – car wrecks, catastrophic injuries, wrongful death, big truck collisions, that sort of thing,” Sbrusch explained. “Sometimes, people are hurt by the fault of someone else, and we try to help them get compensated for their injuries, get their property damage fixed and help them with doctor visits.”

Sbrusch said his contacts and experiences have helped his clients get in to see doctors after an injury, in spite of the fact many doctors don’t want to see them.

“A lot of times doctors won’t see people if they know they’ve been in a car wreck because they don’t want to mess with the way the laws are structured about primary insurance being automobile insurance or health insurance,” Sbrusch said. “So doctors just say, ‘No, we’re not going to see you at all.’ We’ll see people when other doctors won’t and try to help make sure they get healthy as soon as they possibly can and can get medical treatment as fast as possible.”

After working thousands of personal injury cases over the years, Sbrusch became frustrated with big legal firms, given that top lawyers bring customers in, but staff does a lot of the actual work. He said he values the personal touch and likes to know his cases and clients, personally.

“As soon as they walk in the door, they’re going to be able to deal with me directly and have a more realistic and real relationship with me,” Sbrusch said. “I’m not going anywhere. I know where I’m going to spend the rest of my life. I’ve got a cemetery on my property, so I’ll be here to the last.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]