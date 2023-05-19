Houston County Views

Congratulations to the winners of the Davy Crockett Master Cupcake Challenge at the Davy Crockett Festival. Despite the pouring rain, local bakers came through with 21 entires for the judges to taste.

The winners are:

Age 6 to 12:

1st Place: Oliver Jimenez – Cookie Monster Cupcakes (pictured)

2nd Place: Kallie Beard – Pug Dogs Cupcakes

3rd Place: Amelia Jimenez – Banana Pecan Cupcakes

Chamber Choice: Gentry McDanel – Devils Food Cake

Age 13 to 17

1st Place: Landry Beaver – Brownie Batter Cupcakes (pictured)

2nd Place: Lillyan Beard – Cheesecake/Beach

Adult:

1st Place: Brit McDanel – Apple Pie Cupcakes (pictured)

2nd Place: Carolyn Ussery – Strawberry Crunch Cupcakes

3rd Place: Carolyn Ussery – Cinnamon Cupcakes

Chamber Choice: Marquita and LaQuinta Beasley – Maple Bacon Cupcakes