Houston County Views

Congratulations to the winners of the Davy Crockett Master Cupcake Challenge at the Davy Crockett Festival. Despite the pouring rain, local bakers came through with 21 entires for the judges to taste.
The winners are:
Age 6 to 12:
1st Place: Oliver Jimenez – Cookie Monster Cupcakes (pictured)
2nd Place: Kallie Beard – Pug Dogs Cupcakes
3rd Place: Amelia Jimenez – Banana Pecan Cupcakes
Chamber Choice: Gentry McDanel – Devils Food Cake
Age 13 to 17
1st Place: Landry Beaver – Brownie Batter Cupcakes (pictured)
2nd Place: Lillyan Beard – Cheesecake/Beach
Adult:
1st Place: Brit McDanel – Apple Pie Cupcakes (pictured)
2nd Place: Carolyn Ussery – Strawberry Crunch Cupcakes
3rd Place: Carolyn Ussery – Cinnamon Cupcakes
Chamber Choice: Marquita and LaQuinta Beasley – Maple Bacon Cupcakes