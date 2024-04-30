High-Speed Pursuit Roars Through County

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Many residents were alarmed Friday morning at a growing number of sirens and speeding law enforcement vehicles as a high-speed chase of a suspect began in Anderson County, before taking a scenic route through the heart of Houston County.

Sources confirmed to The Messenger the suspect was wanted in connection to an outstanding warrant and fled from law enforcement in Anderson County, who informed Houston County dispatch the suspect was heading south. Grapeland police picked up the pursuit as the suspect came south on US 287, as Texas DPS and Houston County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) also joined in.

The caravan came roaring into Crockett Friday, Apr. 26 around 10:30 a.m., as the suspect came through Sixth Street, picking up Crockett police officers, before heading out County Road 2022. Reports confirmed spike strips had been deployed in the Hurricane Bayou area, successfully damaging the suspect vehicle’s tires, before the chase eventually ended in Perilla, where the suspect was taken into custody.

The Messenger reached out to Anderson County Sheriff Rudy Flores, who was working on releasing information regarding the suspect and how the pursuit began, but as of press time, no updates were available.

Stay tuned to The Messenger for updates as this story develops.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]