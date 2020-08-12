Area COVID-19 Numbers Update – Aug. 11

Houston County Remains Down, Anderson County Continues to Climb

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – While some say COVID-19 is a hoax, over 163,000 dead Americans seem to indicate otherwise. Furthermore by Aug. 11, the Texas Department of State Health Services (TxDSHS) reported more than 8,500 Texans have suffered a COVID-19 related death.

States that began to re-open in May are starting to close back down and Texas is very close to finding itself under stay-at-home orders, once again.

Over a month ago, Gov. Greg Abbott pushed pause on the Texas re-opening. Elective surgeries were put on hold. Bars were closed once again and restaurants were back to only serving at 50 percent of their capacity. Tubing and rafting businesses were shut down and outside gatherings of 100 or more required governmental authorization.

On Thursday, July 2, Abbott issued an executive order which stated, “Every person in Texas shall wear a face covering over the nose and mouth when inside a commercial entity or other building or space open to the public, or when in an outdoor public space, wherever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household.”

From July 1 until Aug. 10, the number of reported new cases of COVID-19 has stayed above the 7,000 mark on 32 of the 41 days. On July 15, the state of Texas saw a single-day record of 10,791 cases reported.

Houston and Anderson Counties are not exceptions as both counties have seen a sharp increase in the number of confirmed cases. While the two counties saw a decline during the latter part of May and the early part of June, as spring became summer and the temperatures began to rise, the number of confirmed cases has also started to climb.

The latest report received from Houston County Emergency Management Coordinator Roger Dickey on Aug. 11 indicated there were 37 active cases in Houston County with 4 active cases at the Eastham Prison Unit. Last week, there were 47 cases and 60 cases at the prison facility. On July 3, there were 28 active cases in Houston County with 0 active cases at Eastham.

In addition to the 37 active cases this week, Dickey reported 134 people had recovered from the virus while there have now been four deaths in Houston County attributed to COVID-19.

Dickey also provided a breakdown as to where the cases in Houston County were located as of Aug. 11. He reported there were 17 confirmed cases in the city of Crockett, with two more in the Crockett area.

The city of Grapeland has six confirmed cases, with five more in the Grapeland area. Dickey also reported there was one case in the Kennard area, three cases in Lovelady and three cases in the Lovelady area.

Moving to Anderson County, Palestine Communications Officer Scott Fifer reported on Tuesday, Aug. 11, Judge Robert Johnston had received notification of 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Anderson County, bringing the total of active cases to 377. Last week on Aug. 4, there were 304 active cases. There have also been 199 reported recoveries and six deaths in Anderson County

The Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) reported on Monday, Aug. 10, of the 573 total cases – at that time – in Anderson County, 452 were in the city of Palestine while 50 confirmed cases were in Elkhart. Frankston has 33, Tennessee Colony now has 19, Montalba has 11 cases, Neches has two and Cayuga has two. These numbers do not include recoveries.

NET Health also reported gender and age breakdowns for the number of confirmed cases indicating there were 255 males and 318 females who had tested positive. Age wise, there were 61 cases reported for those between 0 and 20 years-of-age. There were 203 cases for those between 21 and 40 years-of-age. The 41-59 age group had 200 cases and the 60-79 age group had 79 confirmed cases. The 80 and above age group now has 30 cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 affects different people in different ways. Infected people have reported a wide range of symptoms from mild symptoms to severe illness. The CDC is stating that symptoms that may occur within two to fourteen days after exposure to COVID-19 now to include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or loss of taste or smell. If you develop any of the following COVID-19 symptoms, please seek medical help immediately: trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, or ability to arouse, or blueish lips or face.

Individuals who have traveled recently, been exposed to someone who has traveled recently, or been exposed to someone with COVID-19 symptoms, please call to speak with a clinician who will provide telephonic triage and make appropriate referrals in accordance with CDC guidelines. Additionally, you may visit www.coronavirus.gov and take a “Coronavirus Self-Checker” assessment. This will help you communicate symptoms to your doctor when you call their office before making a visit. If you do not have access to a primary care physician, please dial “211” and select option 6.

Please be sure to call before going to a medical provider, to prevent any potential spread.

Residents are reminded to take the same measures that are recommended to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory viruses. Everyone in East Texas should remember to:

Wear a mask.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Practice social distancing – Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home if you believe you have symptoms.

Cover your cough or sneeze into the bend of your elbow or into a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using cleaning items that contain bleach.

Follow all recommendations from your local health officials.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.