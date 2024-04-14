Family Crisis Center to Hold Breakfast in Crockett

Special to The Messenger

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Family Crisis Center of East Texas is extending an invitation to partner agencies and the media to attend a Come and Go Breakfast at the Crockett outreach office on Wednesday, Apr. 17 from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.

This event highlights the agency’s Sexual Assault Awareness Campaign, themed “Start by Believing,” as it raises awareness for Sexual Assault Awareness Month this April.

“Believing survivors is not just an act of empathy; it’s a critical step in providing them with the support they deserve. When survivors are met with skepticism or doubt, it adds to the trauma they’ve already endured,” said Whitney Burran, executive director of the Family Crisis Center of East Texas.

Victim-blaming remains a significant obstacle for survivors seeking justice or sharing their experiences. Many survivors feel ashamed, embarrassed, or afraid to come forward due to societal stigma or fear of not being believed.

“It’s essential for us as a community to create an environment where survivors feel empowered to speak out without fear of judgment or reprisal,” added Burran.

Sexual assault refers to any unwanted sexual activity or contact perpetrated against an individual without their explicit consent. This can encompass a wide range of behaviors, including but not limited to, rape, molestation, groping, and coerced sexual acts.

It is a violation of a person’s bodily autonomy and dignity, often resulting in profound physical, emotional, and psychological trauma for the survivor.

Sexual assault can occur within various contexts, such as intimate partner relationships, acquaintance settings, or even by strangers. It’s crucial to recognize that sexual assault is never the fault of the survivor and that everyone deserves the right to autonomy over their own bodies.

Sexual assault affects millions of people each year in the United States, yet many cases go unreported. According to research, one in five women has experienced completed or attempted rape during their lifetime. Shockingly, about one in four male victims of completed or attempted rape first experienced it between the ages of 11 and 17. One in 71 men reported being raped as adults, although that number is likely much higher due to underreporting.

The Come and Go Breakfast serves as a call to action to have open conversations about the importance of believing survivors and supporting them through their healing journey. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the services offered by the agency and discover ways to support survivors in the community.

The Crockett outreach office is located at 1512 E. Loop 304, Building 200. For more information, please call 936-639-1681.

If you or someone you know is experiencing dating violence, domestic violence, or sexual assault, individuals are urged to reach out to the hotline at 1-800-828-7233 (SAFE) or send a confidential text to 936-552-9256.

The Family Crisis Center of East Texas (FCCET) is a non-profit organization that empowers survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault by providing crisis intervention and advocacy services. The FCCET also engages the community through education to build awareness and prevent domestic violence and sexual assault.