Palestine PD Seek Suspect After Shots Fired
Special to The Messenger
ANDERSON COUNTY – Mar. 4, at approximately 8:55 p.m., Palestine Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of Spring St. and W. Oak St. for a report of shots fired. The
caller indicated he heard about four shots from two different guns. Detective J.
Waldon and Officer L. Medina responded and spoke with a person on W. Oak, later
identified as the original caller. This witness indicated he heard four to five additional
shots and indicated they were coming from a nearby residence, later identified as 1014
W. Debard St.
Officers responded to this location and observed several persons who
appeared to be intoxicated on the property with two vehicles, each emitting loud music in
violation of the Palestine city ordinance prohibiting unreasonable noise.
Officers contacted an intoxicated male who was standing near one of the vehicles and
requested his identification. The male, later identified as 28-year-old Francisco Sias, refused
to identify himself, told officers they had no right to be on his property and demanded
the officers leave. After requesting his identification several times and being refused,
officers informed this subject he was under arrest. Officer Medina attempted to place
Sias in custody and the subject resisted arrest, using force against Officer Medina
while several other family members on scene attempted to interfere.
Sias’ spouse, later identified as Maribel Estrada Valenzuela, 27, got between Officer Medina and Sias and tried to physically prevent his arrest. Officer Medina was able to take Sias to the ground and handcuff him, while Detective Waldon held back the family members who were attempting to interfere.
Once arrested, Sias was found to have a loaded .22 caliber revolver in his pocket and four of the rounds in the gun had been fired. There was one live round remaining. Additionally, several shell casings were located near his vehicle and a rifle of matching caliber was located inside the pickup.
There were several small children in and around Sias M’s vehicle, including children
seated on top of the cab when officers arrived. Due to Sias M’s level of intoxication, the
evidence he recently fired rounds in close proximity to the children and because he
was belligerent and initiated a physical confrontation with police while armed, he created
a situation where numerous small children younger than 15 years of age were placed in
substantial risk of imminent danger of death, bodily injury or physical or mental
impairment. He was therefore charged with felony Child Endangerment in addition to
Resisting Arrest, Fail to Identify and Loud Music.
Maribel was placed in handcuffs and secured in a patrol vehicle and she also initially
refused to identify herself. She was later released from custody so she could help
tend to a special needs individual in the residence reportedly having a seizure. EMS
responded to assist.
Throughout the incident, a male later identified as 33-year-old Orlando Estrada berated and
threatened officers in an apparent attempt to coax them into an altercation. He stated he
had weapons in the residence and when confronted, he would retreat inside. Officers did
not force the issue at the scene, as they did not wish to place the numerous children at
the location in any additional danger by pursuing Orlando when he would flee to hide
amongst them inside. Officers could see surveillance cameras at the location and were informed the cameras were recording, but the residents would not voluntarily turn over the footage.
Sias was booked at the Anderson County Jail. The following day, PPD officers executed a
search warrant at the residence and an arrest warrant for Maribel Valenzuela for Interference with Public Duties and she was booked at the Anderson County Jail.
A warrant for Orlando was obtained for Obstruction or Retaliation, but he was not at the
location and is currently at large. Please contact the PPD or Anderson County Sheriff’s Office if you have information regarding his whereabouts.