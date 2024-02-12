Sheriff’s Office Looks to Pair Recovered Items To Rightful Owners

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County Sheriff’s Office HCSO is looking to return some of the quarter million dollars in stolen property, recently recovered by HCSO deputies and investigators, to their rightful owners.

In a statement released to The Messenger, Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove reported:

“For several months, HCSO has been receiving multiple burglary and theft reports. Items reported stolen were tractors, implements, trailers, four-wheelers, vehicles, welding machines, fuel tanks and miscellaneous other items and tools. HCSO deputies began working these cases and developing leads. Their diligence and hard work ultimately led to the arrest of the 10 individuals responsible for these thefts. They also spent several days and nights recovering approximately $250,000 worth of property. These deputies did an awesome job in recovering property stolen from our citizens, solving nine theft cases. At this time, they are attempting to connect the property with the cases reported and ultimately returning it to its rightful owner. I can’t be more proud of our deputies and the work they do for the citizens of our county. The following suspects have been arrested in connection with these cases:

Cody Stuart Green (39) Point Blank, Tx

Charge: Theft $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 State Jail Felony

Andrew Michael Key (34) Coldspring, Tx

Charge: Theft $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 State Jail Felony”

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

