Family Crisis Center Teaches Teens Signs of Partner Violence 

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – February was National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month and the Family Crisis Center of East Texas (FCCET) visited Houston County schools to help spread awareness among students during the final week of February.

FCCET Prevention Coordinator Stuart Burson made a full presentation at Grapeland Junior High and High Schools and helped man a booth at Latexo Junior High and High Schools.

“We talk to them about teen dating violence and how to recognize it and what the signs look like,” Burson explained. “We want to build the elements of a healthy relationship versus an unhealthy one.”

The organization gives out brochures teaching kids 10 signs of a healthy relationship and 10 unhealthy signs. Burson said some students come and ask specific questions about their own relationships, sometimes recognizing some of the warning signs with their own partners.

“I think kids are growing up faster these days. A lot of kids are getting into relationships probably a little sooner than we did at that age. I think unhealthy relationships have always been there but the way our society has evolved, we are paying more attention to healthy and unhealthy relationships,” Burson said.

While often considered only a man to woman issue, Burson explained men can also be victims of dating violence. Burson said he tries to make the numbers real for the kids, saying one in three are likely to be victims of some kind of relationship abuse, asking students to break up in groups to show them what 33% looks like.

Family Crisis Center hosted a booth at Latexo High School

Burson said understanding an unhealthy relationship can be hard for young people with little experience, some thinking such behavior is normal, leading to an acceptance of the results.

Burson noted there are warning signs, such as excessive jealousy, secretly checking their phones or email accounts. He said he tells students to be careful about changing passwords, when an ex- could use this information to cause trouble after a bad breakup.

“There is pressure to engage in sexual activity when you do not want to – putting a guilt trip on someone,” Burson said. “‘Well, if she loves me she would do this,’ or something like that – sometimes it’s these subtle things.”

Burson also warned parents, friends and family to look out for warning signs someone is the subject of abuse, but unable to come forward and say anything. He said some of the signs can be anything from changes in weight to changes in school performance or appearance.

Burson said he hopes the students will take the information to heart, commenting, “Kids are so much smarter than we sometimes give them credit for.”

FCEET Crockett’s location can be reached at 936-544-2151, or if you are in immediate danger, by dialing 911.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]