Katherine Allen And “Tricki Woo” Win Triple Crown

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

LATEXO – Many of our Houston County students participate in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo each year, from showing animals to busting a mutt or two. For 12-year-old Latexo Elementary Student Kathrine Allen, it was her heifer that stole the show – not her first win of the season – as she took home Brangus Breed Champion and Supreme Champion.

After reading the book, “All Creatures Great and Small” about an overfed dog named Tricki Woo, Allen loved the name and give it to her prize-winning heifer. Coming from a third-generation of angus breeders, Allen had all the support and expertise she needed, both to choose the right heifer and keep it healthy and presentable for the judges.

Allen had already won in Fort Worth and San Antonio, so the addition of the win in Houston is remarkable, often considered the triple crown of showing.

The early mornings, hard work – plus sixth grade classes and homework – paid off big for Allen, who admitted the win was well-earned after all that hard work.

“I actually started crying. I was so excited and it was so fun seeing her win, knowing I was the one who bred and raised her,” Scott said. ‘

Like any heifer, especially one named after a fat dog, Tricki Woo loves her treats and the two have gotten to know each other well. Allen says the heifer doesn’t eat caviar like her namesake in the book, but does keep an eye on those treats.

“We have this wood panel with her treat boxes behind it. And she’ll lay there all day and just stare at it,” Allen laughed.

Latexo sixth-grader Katherine Allen and her heifer “Tricki Woo” take the Supreme Champion Award at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Allen also enjoys showing horses while keeping all A’s in school, something mother Jennifer Allen was proud of, noting the amount of hard work that led to the recent victories.

“She is one of the hardest working young ladies I’ve ever met. She is all business. and has a lot of grit and never gives up. She is always working, always doing something. She puts 110% into whatever she does, whether it’s her cattle or horses or school,” Allen’s mother said.

The family is happy to be living the rancher lifestyle, feeling blessed to be able to raise and show cattle. Jennifer Allen said taking care of the animals is a metaphor for life itself and a good lesson for the kids.

“Life isn’t always easy. Sometimes, we have to do some hard things to see rewards and benefits. And you’ve got to get up early, push through and work hard, even when you’re tired” Jennifer said. “They’re going to have careers and those skills of hard work, responsibility, dependability are what we want to mold them into – productive, good citizens.”

After her family’s three generations in the life, Allen knows both the ups and downs of the patient work it takes to be successful. She didn’t hesitate when asked if she had given any thought to her future.

“I want to be a veterinarian, take over the ranch and raise brangus cattle,” came the reply.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]