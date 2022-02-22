Jon Watson Running for Anderson County Judge

Patriot not Politician

U.S. Army Ret. Combat Veteran Jon Watson is running for Anderson County Judge in the Republican Primary.

Republican Jon Watson has served our nation and state for the past two decades. When asked why he is running he states “I have served our country in the U.S. Army and I am currently serving our state in The Texas State Guard as a Military Emergency Management Specialist. It is now time to continue to serve in Anderson County. To be an advocate for veterans, to make Anderson County a sanctuary county for the unborn, to bring transparency to Anderson County commissioners court, and as the chief emergency management officer for the county, to prepare Anderson County for future emergencies without impeding on our liberties”.

Some might say that Watson’s lack of experience in the political world is a reason for concern, but Watson disagrees, “I do not see myself as a politician but as a patriot and I believe a fresh set of eyes can bring a new and helpful perspective and that simply doing things because “that’s the way we’ve always done it” is a dangerous mindset.” Watson may not be a politician but he has received millions of dollars of training between the US Army and the Texas State Gaurd combined.

If elected, Watson plans to lean upon his military training and experience, and sound Christian values to guide his service as County Judge. “Throughout my life, I have relied on the direction from the Army Values LDRSHIP—“Leadership”—Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity, and Personal Courage and the Two Greatest Commandments: “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind”, and “Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.” Alongside these Values, the Commandments, the U.S. Constitution, and the Texas State Constitution are where I will draw my inspiration to serve you as Anderson County Judge.

In short, my name is Jon Watson. I’m a proud member of this community. I’m a father, a husband, a patriot, and a friend to many. My primary goals are to take care of our Veterans, manage a conservative budget, lower our debt, build our local economy, and increase Emergency Management readiness. I am confident in my abilities and would be honored to be your County Judge.

U.S. Army Awards/Medals

Combat Action Badge

Meritorious Unit Citation

Army Commendation Medal

Army Achievement Medal (Second Award)

Iraq Campaign Medal (Two Campaign Stars)

Good Conduct Medal (Second Award)

Global War on Terrorism

Army Service Ribbon

Overseas Ribbon



Texas State Guard Awards/Medals

Military Emergency Management Specialist Badge

TXSG Achievement Medal

Professional Development Ribbon (Second Award)

Commanding General’s Individual Award (2nd Award)

State Guard Associate of the United States

SGAUS Meritorious Service Medal

SGAUS Meritorious Unit Citation

SGAUS Achievement Medal

Emergency Management Deployments with the Texas State Guard

POD (Distribution of supplies)

Covid Response

Hurricane Response

Flooding Response

Operation Lonestar (Medical Support at the border)

Emergency Management training through FEMA, College, and Texas State Guard

FEMA Professional Development Series

Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society

BNCOC School Honor Grad

Texas Emergency Network Tracking Operator

Volunteer Work

Served on Percilla Community Church’s Budget and Finance Committee

Youth Director at Percilla Community Church

Prison Ministry

Youth Ministry

Veteran Ministry

Jon Watson for Anderson County Judge Receives LTC Allen West’s (RET) Endorsement

Jon Watson is a member of the TXSG. Use of his military rank, awards, job titles, and photographs in uniform does not imply endorsement by the Texas Military Department or the Texas State Guard.