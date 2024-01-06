Kennard VFD Drawing Set for Texas Independence Day

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

KENNARD – Kennard Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD) is holding a drawing to raise funds before their planned celebration of Texas Independence Day, Saturday, March 2. The department has come up with some fun and exciting gifts to be given away that day, with more information about the day’s events to be released soon.

The prizes to win are as follows:

Fifth prize – $50 Pre-Paid Gift Card

Fourth prize – Massingills Meat Market Grill Package, with 16 pounds of different meats and 10 pounds of leg quarters

Third prize – Larry Bruce’s Gardens Weekend Package, with a night’s stay in a rental cabin and lunch for two at the buffet Sunday afternoon

Second prize – Freshwater Fishing Adventures package, featuring a five-hour trip for two people, depending on the package chosen by the winner, with license available for purchase onsite and all gear included, along with filleting and storing your catch

First prize – Out Cast Fishin’ Charters of Galveston saltwater fishing package, where you bring your own license and all gear is included on this four-hour run for one-three people, just bring snacks, beverages and tips.

Tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and any member of KVFD will have tickets available. The department will also soon be setting up at area stores where tickets will be available contact KVFD for more information, at (936) 655-2223, or at 305 Welch Street, Kennard.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]