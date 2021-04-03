Commissioners Hold Brief Meeting

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Commissioners Court met in a relatively short, called meeting on Tuesday morning, March 30 to discuss three agenda items.

County Judge Jim Lovell opened the meeting and with no public comments moved into the actionable item portion of the agenda.

The first item brought before the court was to consider approving an application for the Fiscal Year 2021 Emergency Performance Grant.

“We have the terms in conditions in our packet,” the judge said.

With very little discussion a motion was made, seconded and unanimously approved to move forward with the application process.

The next item on the agenda was to consider taking action on authorizing a lease purchase agreement with Citizens National Bank for the purchase of a tractor track in an amount not to exceed $150,000.

Following a brief clarification on the item, the measure passed unanimously.

The last item for discussion pertained to approval of a lease renewal with Pitney Bowes for the county’s postage machine. This measure was also approved.

With no further business the meeting was adjourned.

