Driver Charged in Grapeland Hit and Run

Special to The Messenger

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers investigated a hit-and-run crash on Chestnut Street, at the intersection of South Market Street in Grapeland, that occurred Sunday, May 25, 2025.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates that at approximately 8:32 a.m., a Dodge pickup towing a recreational vehicle (RV) was stopped at the intersection facing west. It is reported that the driver of a 2010 Infiniti SUV, also traveling west, failed to control her speed and struck the rear of the RV. After impact, the driver of the Infiniti fled the scene but was later located.

The driver of the Dodge, identified as 56-year-old Curtis Adkison of Bonham, was not injured.

The driver of the Infiniti, identified as 51-year-old Deniese Van Noy of Crockett, was not injured. Van Noy is expected to be charged with fail to stop and render aid or give information in a collision involving damage to other vehicle, a misdemeanor offense.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.