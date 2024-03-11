40-Year Crockett City Employee Says Farewell

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – It was Oct. 10, 1983 when Sedrick Scott first got a job working for the City of Crockett. He had done some work during high school and after graduation, he was offered a full-time position. He may not have imagined at the time, but his work for the city would last four decades, making his way through most of the city departments and leading him to a proud retirement, honored by the city he loves.

Scott was honored at a recent city council meeting for his 40 years of service, by far the longest-serving employee at the City of Crockett. A lunch was held to honor Scott Thursday, Mar. 8, with both his fellow public works co-workers and others from the city, all happy to thank Scott for his dedication to the city.

Amid the burgers and cake, Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher read a proclamation, saying the city, “extends our deepest appreciation and gratitude to Sedrick Scott for his four decades of outstanding service…with our sincerest congratulations on his well-deserved retirement, and with the hope the memories of his remarkable career bring him joy and fulfillment in the years to come.”

The Messenger was able to catch up with Scott, now only a few days before his last day on the job, to see how things have changed, what legacy he leaves behind and what plans he has for his retirement.

“Well, I can finally get around to doing more fishing,” Scott laughed.

He has seen his share of change over the years, working through many administrations, mangers, co-workers – from the garbage department to public works – and never had a plan to spend all of his working years at the city.

Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher (left) and Crockett City Administrator John Angerstein (right) present Scott with a certificate from the city thinking him for his 40 years of service.

“I always felt I was doing good deeds and really helping out,” Scott said. “There were always so many things to be done and the more I did, the more there was to do. And the years just went by.”

Scott hadn’t planned on retiring now, either, but after he started having trouble breathing, he knew it was time to step back, take care of himself and let some of the younger ones take up the work of the city.

After all, Scott trained many of them, mentored others who came and went along the way – and has worked for Crockett more than some have been alive. Scott was proud he had been able to mentor many of them over the years, but glad to get to spend more time with his family.

Scott is a standout in a world where people change jobs and cities so frequently, where even five years at the same job is not as common as it once was. He was grateful for sticking with it, through all the years, since now he had a retirement and a solid future, where some people find themselves unable to retire, due to high prices or lack of planning.

From helping to clean, groom and keep Crockett in shape and moving forward, Scott’s retirement was celebrated by all who worked with him, no doubt understanding it was now their task to live up to the legacy he leaves behind.

City co-workers gather to celebrate Sedrick Scott’s retirement after working for the city for 40 years.

“It was all a learning experience,” Scott concluded. “I have worked with some of the best people in the world. I would put those people up against any other city. I was able to help them and they were able to help me – and you can’t ask for anything better.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]