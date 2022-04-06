TGCA Releases All-State Roster

Lady Lions Davis and Price Named to Team

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – While the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) released their All-State rosters earlier this month, the Texas Girls Coaches Association (TGCA) just released their All-State rosters this past Thursday.

The honors continued to roll in for a pair of Lovelady Lady Lions as senior Mihyia Davis and freshman Lexi Price were both named to the TGCA Class 2A All-State team. The Lovelady duo helped lead the Lady Lions to the Regional Quarterfinals where they fell to the Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs by a final score of 67-65.

According to a previous press release from the TGCA, “The Texas Girls Coaches Association selects All-State teams in basketball for conferences 1A through 6A. Selections are made by the TGCA All-State Committee at their annual meeting during the UIL State Basketball Tournament from nominations submitted by TGCA member coaches.”

Mihyia Davis

The media statement further stated, “The Committee members are selected by their peers during the regional meetings at Summer Clinic in July each year. The head varsity coach of a school must be a member of TGCA in good standing before the Nov. 1 membership deadline for honors each year to be eligible to nominate athletes or receive honors. Up to 50 athletes per conference may be selected by the Committee.”

Both Davis and Price were also selected to the TABC All-State and All-Region Teams last month.

Other area players to make the TGCA All-State roster included Class 1 A Neches Lady Tigers: Sealey Hines; Aubrey Kincade; and Kacie Trimble. All three young ladies are freshmen.

The All-State Nomination Guidelines are as follows:

All State players are not required to be seniors.

Coaches may nominate as many players as they choose.

Stats must be included.

All conferences shall have 50 athletes selected per conference for All-State honors.

The TGCA also released its Academic All-State awards and once again, two Lovelady Lady Lions – Jada Johnson and Macie LaRue – were selected for the accolades.

Other area Academic All-State honorees included Frankston Maiden Maggie Caveness along with Neches Lady Tigers Mallory Main and Abigail Spaith.

The Academic All-State Guidelines are as follows:

Academic All-State athletes and members of the support staff of that sport must be graduating seniors.

Must have an overall GPA average of 94 or above for grades 9-11. All nominations must contain a numerical GPA and not based on a point scale; i.e., 94 or above not 4.0, 5.0, 3.8, etc. (Do not submit a nomination if your athlete or support staff member does not meet this GPA requirement.) Ten (10) points may be added for weighted courses.

Must be a varsity participant or a member of the support staff for that sport in good standing.

Must be of good moral character.

